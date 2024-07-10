'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs. OnePlus Open: Which foldable phone should you buy?
It's year six for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold, but unlike previous years, the foldable landscape has become much more competitive. At the company's Unpacked event today in Paris, it unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 6, with notable upgrades to its design, software features, and durability.
Also: Everything announced at Samsung Unpacked July 2024
I went hands-on with the Z Fold 6 ahead of Unpacked and found it to be Samsung's most refined model to date, with a slimmer and lighter form factor that reminded me of the OnePlus Open, a late bloomer phone from last year that ended up stealing the foldable crown from Samsung.
So, with the two devices at the top of the class, here's a breakdown of the key reasons why you should buy one over the other.
Specifications
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
OnePlus Open
Display
Cover screen: 6.3-inch AMOLED 2X 120Hz, Main screen: 7.6-inch AMOLED 2X 120Hz, 2,600 nits
Cover screen: 6.3-inch LTPO OLED 120Hz, Main screen: 7.6-inch LTPO AMOLED 120Hz, 2,800 nits
Weight
239g
239g
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|RAM/Storage
|12GB RAM with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB
|16GB RAM with 512GB
|Battery
|4,400mAh
|4,805mAh
|Camera
|50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, 4MP front (inner), 10MP front (outer)
|48MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, 64MP telephoto, 20MP front (inner), 32MP front (outer)
|Colors
|Pink, Navy, Silver Shadow, White, Crafted Black
|Emerald Dusk, Voyager Black
|Price
|Starting at $1,899
|Starting at $1,699
You should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 if...
1. You want a foldable that thrives in the AI age
The big feature push with the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 is AI -- specifically, how you can interact with the larger screen to research information, generate images, and better communicate with your friends and family. Tools like Interpreter Mode, which displays live translations on both the inner and outer screen when you're conversing with another person, and Sketch to Image, which turns your doodles into polished graphics, are not yet available on the OnePlus Open.
Also: I went hands-on with Samsung's $1,900 Galaxy Z Fold 6, and it still feels like a dream
With Samsung's commitment to seven years of software updates and security patches, you can expect the Z Fold 6 to stay feature-relevant until at least 2031. That's compared to OnePlus' commitment to four years of software updates.
2. You want the most durable foldable (and better repair support)
Besides having an upper hand with an official IP48 rating for water and dust resistance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, on paper, is built more durably than the OnePlus Open. Some new improvements include a Dual Rail hinge that helps with shock distribution, a folding edge for enhanced resistance to pressure and sharp objects, more durable outer materials like armor aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and more.
Perhaps more importantly, Samsung offers better after-market support than OnePlus, with repair availability across various retailers and stores nationwide.
3. You plan to accessorize your phone
Whether you're picking up a case or S Pen stylus for sketching on the phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 launches with a wider variety of accessories -- both first- and third-party ones -- than the OnePlus Open. Notably, Samsung itself has created several high-quality cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, including a Slim S Pen Cover and a faux leather option.
You should buy the OnePlus Open if...
1. You want a specced-out foldable for less money
If we're playing the numbers game, the OnePlus Open offers a much better value for the money than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. It certainly helps that Samsung raised the price of its foldable by $100 this year, making it a $200 difference between the competing devices.
Also: 3 reasons why I ditched my Samsung Galaxy foldable for the OnePlus Open
But that's only if we compare the retail prices. With the OnePlus Open now being several months old, I've seen it go down to as low as $1,399 during major sales events. If you shop for a used model, you'll likely find it for even less. Those couple of hundred dollars can be spent on new earbuds or smartwatches or saved for later.
2. You value the OnePlus fix-ins (faster charging, multitasking, etc.)
Both reasons number one and two are equally as compelling for potential buyers because the OnePlus Open has several game-changing features unique to the brand, such as 65W SuperVooc charging, which gives the phone a healthy amount of battery within minutes of charging, and Open Canvas, which lets you quickly tap between floating windows for seamless multitasking.
Since using Open Canvas, I've found traditional split-screen multitasking cumbersome and clunky. I attribute the fluidity of the Open to its 16GB of RAM configuration, which is slightly more than Samsung's 12GB. You also get a base storage of 512GB, double that of the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 256GB. Again, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 costs $200 more to start.