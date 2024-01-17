Samsung just made to Galaxy S24 users its most ambitious feature promise yet

June Wan/ZDNET

If you're a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro owner, Google has your back with updates for a full seven years. The company states in its documentation, that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will receive Android version updates until at least October 2030 and security updates until at least October 2030, setting a new precedent for long-term support of smartphones.

Samsung fans, rejoice because the company today has announced that it will be matching Google's commitment, year-for-year, with the Galaxy S24 series.

When you purchase a Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, or S24 Ultra, you will not only receive seven years of security updates for your phone but also new features and updates for the supported version of Android.

This is a major shift from Samsung's previous support policy, which only covered phones for four years of major Android updates and five years for security patches, and is in line with the company's recently announced commitments to sustainability. Because e-waste is a real issue -- the longer we're able to use our phones, the better it is for the planet.

What does that mean? Effectively, it would allow a user to purchase a Galaxy S24 device and use it for seven years, without worrying the operating system had become vulnerable due to a lack of security patches. Samsung is also including updates that would add new features and updates to the version of Android that is supported by the phone.

The one thing this doesn't guarantee is that the Galaxy S24 will always have the latest version of Android on the device. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S24 will most likely be released with Android 14 and will be eligible to upgrade to Android 15, 16, etc., so long as the latest version can function.

The reason for the limitation is that, as the OS evolves, older hardware may or may not support the newest version of the platform. That is no different from Google's policy with Pixel devices. However, because the supported version of Android will continue to receive updates for seven years, it will always be up-to-date with any security patches and new features that have been added. That's a major win for all consumers.