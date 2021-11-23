Samsung just narrowed the smartwatch gap on Apple Watch

The best smartwatches for Android phones in 2021 Watch Now

Samsung's switch to Google's Wear OS instead of Tizen this year appears to have been a winning move, with Wear OS's marketshare skyrocketing in the past two quarters from just 4% in Q2 2021 to 17% in Q3 2021, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

Most of that growth in Wear OS is due to hardware from Samsung, which launched the Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic this summer. The devices struck a chord with Android owners, most of whom own a Galaxy phone.

The new Galaxy smartwatches run on Samsung's Exynos processor and include a BioActive sensor for optical heart rate, ECG measurements, blood oxygen levels, and body composition.

SEE: Best smartwatch Black Friday deals 2021: Add style to your wrist

From Google's side, Wear OS brought Google Pay and Google Messages support, giving it a stronger appeal against the Apple Watch which is mostly aimed at iPhone and Mac owners.

The Galaxy Watch 4 starts at $249, with the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a physical rotating bezel starting at $349.

Apple Watch still dominates the smartwatch industry, but by a significantly smaller margin according to the research. Counterpoint says smartwatch shipments increased by 16% year over year. Apple's share of the category dropped from 28% to 21% over the period. While Samsung is the biggest player on Wear OS, others include the Moto 360, Huawei Watch 2, and Fossil Sport.

On a device basis, Samsung now has a 14.4% market share, up from 9.9% a year ago. Huawei's share dipped from 13.6% to 5%.

"Samsung performed better than expected in the third quarter. Although the Galaxy Watch 4 series shipments were much higher than expected, more than 60% of the total shipments were sold in North America and Europe, where the share of mid-to-high price range models is high," said Counterpoint Research senior analyst, Sujeong Lim.

SEE: 8 Best Android smartwatches for 2021

"To further increase its market share, Samsung is expected to launch affordable models within 2-3 years to target the fast-growing Asian market. One-third of smartwatches sold in Q3 2021 were priced under $100."