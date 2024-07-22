Samsung Messages is getting bumped for Google's app. Here's how to prepare

June Wan/ZDNET

If you're a Samsung phone user, the company is making a change you'll need to pay attention to.

For the past two years, Samsung has been phasing out its Samsung Messages app in favor of Google Messages. Samsung's messaging app has continued to be available -- since the Galaxy S22 -- but Google's app was the default option.

First spotted by Max Weinbach on X, it appears the transition to Google Messages is nearly complete.

Starting with the Flip6 and Fold6, you won't find Samsung Messages pre-installed on new Samsung phones. You will be able to download the Samsung Messages app to a new device, but the company notes that "some features will be excluded." If you're a current user, the app isn't going anywhere and you can continue using it.

If you're a Samsung Messages user, is it time to change? There's no pressing reason to change at this exact moment, but if you're planning for the future, there are plenty of reasons to change.

Right now, the two messaging services operate much the same. However, Samsung hasn't explained which features won't be usable when you download the app on a new device. In addition to taking advantage of Gemini and enabling you to sent messages, Google's messaging app has several useful features Samsung's app doesn't, including the ability to set reminders and to create a calendar entry even if you get a text about it.

Since Samsung Messages is no longer the default option, it's not likely Samsung will put any more effort into introducing new features, either, widening the gap between the two choices.

If you shift now, you'll have more of your message history in one place should Samsung ever decide to move away completely from its own messaging app, and you'll be able to take advantage of integration into other Google apps that are already ubiquitous on Android.