Samsung will announce the Galaxy S23 on Feb. 1 at Unpacked. Here’s what to expect

Image: Samsung

Samsung will host an in-person Unpacked event on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in San Francisco, California. It's the first in-person event hosted by Samsung since before the pandemic forced companies to go all-in on virtual events.

During the event, Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23, its latest trio of flagship smartphones. The event will take place at The Masonic Auditorium, with members of the press in attendance. Samsung also plans to livestream the event on its website and YouTube. The fun kicks off at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.

We'll surely have a post detailing how and where you can tune into the event as it gets closer and as Samsung publishes more information. Until then, let's take a look at what we expect Samsung to announce during its first Unpacked event of 2023. Oh, and in true Samsung fashion, there's already a promotion to get you up to $100 in credits.

What to expect from Unpacked

Samsung is widely expected to announce the Galaxy S23 lineup of smartphones during Unpacked. If the company follows its established naming pattern, which we fully expect it will, that means we should see the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Those names translate into phones with size, pricing and specs that line up with the good, better and best approach.

As you can see in the invitation image above, there are three spotlight circles in a row. That arrangement looks a lot like the camera arrangement on Samsung phones, with the lenses all vertically stacked on the rear of the phone's housing.

Perhaps Samsung is foreshadowing camera improvements? I think it's likely. There are rumors Samsung will debut a 200-megapixel camera in the S23 Ultra, which is just plum crazy to think about.

Samsung usually has another device or two to announce alongside new phones, and this year, it's kind of anyone's guess as to what the company is going to do. We could see new Galaxy tablets, or maybe even a new Windows laptop.

Samsung's smartwatch lineup isn't overdue for a refresh, but that hasn't stopped the company from releasing new models in the past.

There's a reservation promotion you should take advantage of

If you're remotely interested in getting a new Galaxy phone, then take a few minutes to sign up for the US Reserve offer from Samsung. It's available starting today, Jan. 10, through Feb 1 for US customers.

You don't have to fully commit to buying a device or even completing a pre-order. You're simply indicating you're interested in one of the unannounced devices. You do so by entering your name and email address -- that's it.

You can visit Samsung.com or use the Shop Samsung App on an Android device to sign up.

In exchange for your information and interest, you'll get a $50 Samsung credit if you follow through and preorder a single device. If you order two devices, Samsung doubles the credit to $100.

It's unclear if the credit can be used towards the purchase of the Galaxy S23, or if you'll have to use it on a different transaction for something like accessories.

We'll have plenty more news and coverage leading up to Samsung's first Unpacked event of 2023.