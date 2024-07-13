'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Samsung will give you a $300 gift card when you preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 6 - how to easily qualify
Samsung this week dropped the newest Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galazy Z Flip 6 smartphones at its Unpacked event in Paris. And with things kick off, you can already score big savings when you preorder from Amazon.
Starting today, if you preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 6 from Amazon, you'll get a $300 Amazon gift card. Similarly, if you preorder the Galaxy Flip 6 from Amazon, you'll receive a $200 Amazon gift card. I break down the fine print below.
When you preorder the Z Fold 6, you'll get a $300 Amazon gift card, plus double the storage on Samsung (a $120 value) when you simply select the large storage/gift card bundle variation for redemption.
Also: I went hands-on with Samsung's $1,900 Galaxy Z Fold 6, and it still feels like a dream
ZDNET's Kerry Wan has already had a first look at the phone, and said he's impressed. "In the hand, the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 feels like the most polished version yet. I've daily driven -- or at least attempted to use often -- every Galaxy Z Fold model since the very first, and the sixth generation is easily Samsung's crème de la crème," he wrote in his review.
When you preorder the Z Flip 6, you'll get a $200 Amazon gift card plus double the storage on Samsung (a $120 value). All you need to do is select the large storage/gift card bundle variation when you purchase.
Also: I went hands-on with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6, and it's basically a high-tech fidget spinner
Wan said he's surprised with the Fold 6's little sibling's excellent features. "I've never felt more like an influencer than when I held and used the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 this week ... Samsung clearly has embraced its purpose of being a compact, creativity-inspiring device with a clamshell design that pays homage to the decades-old flip phones before it. It's not hard to appreciate all the technicalities Samsung crammed into a phone that, when folded, measures roughly three inches from corner to corner," he wrote in his review.
When will this Samsung preorder deal expire?
This preorder deal is set to end July 23.
This preorder deal is set to end July 23.