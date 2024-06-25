'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Samsung will offer up to $1,500 off Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 - here's how it'll likely work
New Samsung Galaxy phones, watches, and even a smart ring are on the way -- and if you reserve one now, you'll get $50 to spend on Samsung's website (which can be applied to any new device) and up to $1,500 off when you preorder a new Galaxy device, likely a phone. This deal is open from now until July 10, the day of Samsung's Unpacked event.
Reserving a device on Samsung.com will also allow you to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win $5,000 in Samsung Credit.
Samsung's Unpacked event will be held on July 10 in Paris. While Samsung has not yet announced what new products it will announce, early leaks suggest the company will unveil a new Galaxy Z Fold 6 phone, Galaxy Z Flip phone, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Ring smart ring, and more.
In a release, Samsung said the event would focus on "the next frontier of Galaxy AI," its generative AI model, which would be infused into the latest Galaxy Z series as well as the rest of the Galaxy ecosystem.
Also: What to expect from Samsung Unpacked Summer 2024
The company did not specify how you can qualify for the $1,500 off on a new device, though we're guessing it would be through trading in other eligible devices.
Samsung also has a deal on Galaxy Watch 6 models, including bundles with Pixel Buds 2 Pro, right now.
