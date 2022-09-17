Samsung's 8-inch Galaxy Tab A just dropped to $138

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Fall is rapidly approaching, which means that even those of us who work from home don't actually need to work at home. Instead, the local coffee shop, park, or even the porch swing can be your office if you've got the right tech.
Whether checking emails or putting together a clutch presentation, Galaxy's tablets have always been a reliable workhorse. That goes for older models as well as new ones. So if you don't need the latest and greatest features, this refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab A might be a steal at just $138.99.
If you haven't bought refurbished before, you should know these tablets may have seen use but are still completely functional. This model even comes with a third-party warranty on parts and labor. It's essentially a like-new tablet at over $150 off!
For that price, you get an impressive amount of tech. This tablet packs a 1.4GHz quad-core Cortex A-53, which can handle games, multitasking, and general app workloads. It also has 32GB of internal memory, which you can load with documents, photos, videos, and more.
Speaking of which, the dual camera setup makes this tablet a great vacation companion; there's a 5MP main camera on the back for those panoramic views and a 2MP front-facing camera for remote meetings or selfies. And the results will all look sharp on the tablet's 8-inch LCD screen. Lastly, the Tab A comes with WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, so you can pair it up with your favorite accessories and start working right out of the box.
Right now, this refurbished 2018 Samsung Galaxy Tab A is available for $138.99, a discount of 53% off the original MSRP.