Samsung's $99 Galaxy Watch is the best WearOS deal right now - here's how to easily qualify

With Samsung Unpacked just days away, all eyes are reasonably glued to the upcoming foldable phones, earbuds, and smart ring. If you look past the fanfare, however, you'll find a Samsung deal that might just be too good to pass on. I'm talking about the Galaxy Watch FE, which sells for $199 but can be yours for only $99 (that's 50% off) when you trade in any smartwatch in any condition.

That's easily one of the best trade-in promotions I've seen, so much so that I upgraded my mom's Galaxy Watch 2 without hesitation. It's a new Samsung smartwatch for $99, folks.

Let me break this deal into two parts: what you're getting from a $199 smartwatch and how to get it for the $99 price. The Galaxy Watch FE is Samsung's entry-level wearable, meaning it's ideal for users who just want a smartwatch that nails the basics like fitness and health tracking, syncing notifications and alerts, and giving timely information.

Does this model have a fancy scroll wheel or ultra-rugged design like the more expensive Galaxy Watches? Absolutely not. The 1.2-inch (40mm) display is also slightly smaller than most watches. And if you're banking on the Watch FE to have the latest Galaxy AI features, your odds are slim.

But if such tradeoffs aren't dealbreakers for you, like in my mom's case, then the Watch FE will be more than sufficient. In fact, while it's cheaper than other Samsung watches, the Watch FE still has the company's BioActive Sensor to capture wellness data, NFC for mobile payments, and LTE support. It also runs on the same OneUI Watch 5/WearOS 4 software as the more premium models.

As for the deal itself, Samsung will discount $100 instantly so long as you commit to trading in any smartwatch in any condition upon receiving the Watch FE. Yes, that means you can set an old Garmin smartwatch on fire, drop it from a roof, send it to Samsung, and still get the Watch FE for just $99. (You can also get up to $1,500 off the upcoming Samsung Galaxy phones when you preorder right now.)

