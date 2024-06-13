'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Samsung's new Galaxy Watch FE is a $199 smartwatch with flagship features
The Samsung Galaxy FE lineup of devices has a new addition, as the company announces the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE. This marks the first time the company offers an FE option for the Galaxy Watch.
The new Galaxy Watch FE features a 40 mm watch face and comes in three colors: black, pink gold, and silver. For greater personalization, Samsung announced new watch bands with blue and orange stitching and new watch faces. Like the Galaxy Watch 6, the Watch FE features a Sapphire Crystal glass face.
The Samsung Fan Edition (FE) lineup is a series of devices designed to bring some of the best features and capabilities of Samsung's flagship devices to a wider audience at a lower price point. Samsung makes some compromises -- in materials and slightly reduced specs -- to balance premium features with affordability.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE boasts a smaller RAM capacity of 1.5 GB compared to the flagship's 2 GB. It also has a slightly smaller display, at 1.2 inches, compared to the Watch 6's 1.3 inches. The Watch FE's processor is slightly less capable than the Watch 6, as it features an Exynos W920 Dual Core 1.18GHz, the same processor found in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
Designed to be a companion for a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, the Galaxy Watch FE gives users access to an array of fitness and health insights thanks to its BioActive Sensor. This sensor captures wellness data, including heart rate, to deliver irregular heart rhythm notifications and ECG capabilities.
"At Samsung, we strive to bring health and fitness monitoring capabilities to as many people around the world as possible, helping them to make the changes needed to improve their wellness daily and help them reach their goals," Junho Park, Samsung's VP and Head of the Galaxy Ecosystem Product Planning Team, said in a statement. "We're excited to add the new Galaxy Watch FE to our wearables portfolio, offering more people access to personalized health insights that empower them to be motivated and stay healthier day and night."
The Samsung Galaxy FE will be priced at $199.99 with BT and at $249.99 with LTE, available starting on June 24.