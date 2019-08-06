Samsung's Note 10: Here are the questions you need to answer before buying

Samsung's Note 10 Unpacked: 5 big questions that need answers Samsung's Note 10 makes its debut, but questions abound. As ZDNet's Larry Dignan explains, the answers to those questions will determine demand going forward. Read more: https://zd.net/2KuUGBT

Samsung is launching its Galaxy Note 10 and the device has a lot riding on it for the company's smartphone business, gauging demand in the sector and stoking interest in a flagship device when tech buyers are showing some serious fatigue.

It is unlikely that Samsung is going to instantly erase doubts about its prospects with the Note 10. And guess what? Apple's latest iPhone is going to have the same conundrum. It's a tweener year for premium devices straddling that 4G to 5G transition.

Perhaps the best we can do is frame the questions that'll determine demand for the Note 10. Here's a look at 5 big ones ahead of Samsung's Unpacked event. How to Watch Unpacked

Are we really going to pay a premium for a 5G Note 10+?

Pricing for the Note 10 is expected to be in line with the Note 9. Samsung is planning to segment the Note line to hit multiple levels of business users.

Samsung executives said on the company's second quarter conference call that they were expecting a volume pop related to the Note 10. These same executives talked up 5G.

The catch is that smartphone makers have been asking for a premium price to get a 5G device. This higher price point is a bit galling. First, you're asking me to spend $1,100 or so on a smartphone tethered to what may be a pokey 4G network in a year. Then you're asking me to pay a sizeable chunk more for a 5G version that offers futureproofing. It doesn't seem fair. In fact, the 5G enabled phones should be the default.

But since 5G is a premium spec at this point, Samsung is in the same bind as Apple. Why would you buy the current line when you know 5G networks will be a 2020 event?

Will DeX, the third version, finally make the Note 10 a desktop replacement?

Samsung typically outlines its DeX remote desktop utility that makes the Note a PC. The concept makes a ton of sense for remote workers and business users but hasn't caught on.

Why?

The apps have come along, but still need work and there isn't a way into the Mac. Perhaps Samsung's more cozy relationship with Microsoft can make DeX more of a realistic work companion with the Note 10.

Are we ready to ditch the headphone jack and potentially the microSD card?

Based on various leaks, the headphone jack, something that Samsung has repeatedly talked up as an example that it is responsive to its customers, is going away in the Galaxy Note 10 lineup.

I get the appeal of the headphone jack and most of it revolves around needs when you must talk for a while on the phone. With wi-fi calling, Bluetooth and other interference, wireless headsets often crap out during conversations. The headset jack can be handy.

The other alarming (to me at least) is that Samsung will reportedly offer a dongle to use the USB-C as an audio jack. That's nice of Samsung, but very Apple. The world just doesn't need yet another friggin dongle.

More alarming are the conflicting reports about the microSD card disappearing. Previous launches with Samsung made a big deal about the potential of carrying 1TB in your pocket. Now the 1TB thing is a bit absurd, but also kind of neat. Take away the microSD card you also eliminate that 1TB dream.

Is the real competition for the Note 10, the Note 9?

Based on what has been revealed, which is basically everything, the Note 10 will offer a few minor improvements to the S Pen, but not much. Camera features are also incremental and rhyme with the Galaxy S10 Plus.

The dimensions on the Note 10 are like the Note 9. And if you want the microSD card and the headphone jack, the Note 9 may be a better deal. And there will be deals on the Note 9.

Can the Note 10 give Samsung a smartphone boost?

Samsung's turnaround in its mobile business depends on the Note 10 reception as well as the Galaxy Fold. With competition from above and below in the smartphone market and component and memory struggles--not to mention South Korea's trade war with Japan--Samsung is in a bind. Note 10 may offer a boost, but it will more likely be a stabilizer at best. Another big risk: Samsung's Note 10 may be upstaged by the return of the Galaxy Fold a month from now.

The biggest issue with the smartphone is that we're in the age of the incremental. Sans more 5G infrastructure, there's little reason to ponder a new smartphone unless you need one.