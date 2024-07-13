'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Samsung's upcoming XR headset was the biggest product teaser at Unpacked July 2024
At Samsung Unpacked, the company launched its latest projects, including the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch Ultra, next-generation Galaxy Z line, and more. The appearance of at least one more highly anticipated product was missing -- a Samsung XR headset.
Even though an AR/VR headset did not make an official appearance at today's Unpacked event, some subtle, easy-to-miss mentions of the headset were folded into the keynote, reminding the audience that a headset is still very much in the works.
Toward the end of the event, Rick Osterloh, SVP of Platforms and Devices at Google, went on stage and highlighted Google's collaboration with Samsung and Qualcomm in making the headset a reality.
"Looking forward, we're collaborating to bring next-generation experiences across Galaxy products from smartphones and wearables to even future technologies like the upcoming XR platform we've been working closely to develop in partnership with Samsung and Qualcomm," Osterloh said.
After Osterloh left the stage, TM Roh, president of Samsung's Mobile Division, mentioned that "a new XR platform is coming later this year."
Roh's comment aligns with industry analysts who have predicted a Samsung XR headset launch in late 2024. Samsung first announced its partnership with Qualcomm and Google at its Unpacked event in February 2023, but has said little since.
Reports have suggested that a contributing factor to the wait is Samsung's desire to release a device that can compete with the impressive specs of the Apple Vision Pro, unveiled in June 2023. For example, Samsung has commissioned higher-resolution screens to match the Apple Vision Pro's 4K-in-each-eye displays, according to a South Korean report.
Samsung has previously teased that its headset announcement is "not-too-far-off." That future has remained distant, however, so I would advise taking Roh's "later this year" remark with a grain of salt.