Save 30% on the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X processor

Gaming – or creating content – requires a top-notch processor to handle not only the multi-tasking, but also to be able to shoot, sneak, and jump through all your quests in-game. If you've been holding out for a new processor, then Newegg sure has a deal for you. Today only, you can score the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X desktop processor for less than $200. Thanks to an extra $15 off coupon, you can get this processor for only $191.
The eight-core processor uses 16 threads to handle a 3.4GHz speed when you're surfing the web or just shopping for Super Bowl Sunday decorations. However, when it's time to boot up your favorite games, the processor can boost to 4.6GHz with Turbo Boost.
It also comes with unlocked overclocking, so if you need that extra boost, you can. Other awesome specs include a cache totaling 36MB and it uses a AM4 socket, as well as 65W thermal design power.
As a heads up, it does not come with any cooling features, so if you're building your own PC, you'll have to add some kind of cooling component to keep it cool as you play top games.
To score the $191 deal, it's already 30% off, but you'll want to use code SSCN2322 for the extra $15, bringing the price down to $191. If you're looking for other options, Newegg also has deals on other processors, including the AMD Ryzen 5 5600 desktop processor for $145.
