Save an extra 20% off this jam-packed mobile app development bundle

Did you know that mobile app downloads skyrocketed to 196 billion in 2021? And that's on Google Play Store alone. If you factor in other app platforms, you may be looking at a couple hundred billion more apps installed on mobile devices across the globe. This goes to show that the pandemic has changed the face of the mobile app market, and there are still untapped sectors to explore.

Just like setting up a business, developing an app is somewhat of a gamble. But the payoff could be significant if you manage to create one that fulfills people's needs. The Complete Mobile & App Development Bundle is packed with insight as to what successful apps tick, and for a limited time, you can grab it on sale for an extra 20% off with code CYBER20.

Comprised of nine courses, this e-learning bundle teaches you how to program, design, and build amazing apps for both Android and iOS devices. You'll get the chance to learn how to develop an app from scratch using Java, React Native, Git, and more.

This may sound overwhelming to beginners, but even those with no prior tech experience can take comfort in the fact that most courses are taught by Oak Academy, a group of tech experts who have been in the sector for years. They specialize in areas like cybersecurity, coding, IT, game development, app monetization, and more, helping to solve the tech skills gap in the industry. There's also a course spearheaded by International Open Academy, a one-stop-shop for professional development, personal growth, and goal fulfillment.

Mastering mobile app development can do wonders for your tech career. Normally $1,791, this bundle is on sale when you enter the code CYBER20 at checkout to get it $35.99.

