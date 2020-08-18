Save over $100 on the Zhiyun Crane M2 3-axis gimbal stabilizer

I've been doing a lot of video shooting lately -- outdoor yoga videos making use of drones, GoPros, and smartphones -- and a tool that has earned its place in my pack is the Zhiyun Crane M2.

I like this stabilizer because not only can it be used with smartphones, it can also accommodate cameras weighing up to 1.5 pounds. This means that a single gimbal can work with a range of cameras, so I don't have to double up. It's also super smooth, has great battery life, and have been reliable despite my rough handling.

The gimbal features built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connecting to smartphones and cameras, has a 7-hour battery life, easy to use controls, and an OLED display that works well in bright sunlight.

And the kit comes with everything you need -- tripod, cables, even a tough blow-mounded case -- that you need. Just add your camera!

And now you can pick one up and save over $100.

Interested? Head over to Zhiyun Crane M2 for $161 and use the discount code CRM2DPLS at checkout to save $108.