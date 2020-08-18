Save over $100 on the Zhiyun Crane M2 3-axis gimbal stabilizer

Take your video shooting to the next level with the Zhiyun Crane M2, now with 40 percent off.

I've been doing a lot of video shooting lately -- outdoor yoga videos making use of drones, GoPros, and smartphones -- and a tool that has earned its place in my pack is the Zhiyun Crane M2.

I like this stabilizer because not only can it be used with smartphones, it can also accommodate cameras weighing up to 1.5 pounds. This means that a single gimbal can work with a range of cameras, so I don't have to double up. It's also super smooth, has great battery life, and have been reliable despite my rough handling.

The gimbal features built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connecting to smartphones and cameras, has a 7-hour battery life, easy to use controls, and an OLED display that works well in bright sunlight.

And the kit comes with everything you need -- tripod, cables, even a tough blow-mounded case -- that you need. Just add your camera!

And now you can pick one up and save over $100.

Interested? Head over to Zhiyun Crane M2 for $161 and use the discount code CRM2DPLS at checkout to save $108.

Zhiyun Crane M2 tech specs:

Zhiyun Crane M2

Battery

  1. Battery Runtime: 6h
  2. Battery Capacity: 1100mAh
  3. Charging Time: 2h

Stabilizer

  • Following Deviation in Static State: Max: ±0.04° | Min: ±0.01°
  • Following Deviation in Motion State: Max: ±0.3° | Standard: ±0.1° | Min: ±0.05°
  • Controllable Tilt Angle: -45°~260°
  • Controllable Roll Angle: 70°
  • Controllable Pan Angle: -180°~180°
  • Valid Payload: Max: 720g | Min: 130g

Packing Specifications

  • Product Dimension (W*D*H in a folded state with quick release plate): 267*69*138mm
  • Package Size (L*W*H): 270*170*81mm
  • Net Weight (tripod not included): 500g
  • Gross Weight (including package): 910g
