Save over $100 on the Zhiyun Crane M2 3-axis gimbal stabilizer

I've been doing a lot of video shooting lately -- outdoor yoga videos making use of drones, GoPros, and smartphones -- and a tool that has earned its place in my pack is the Zhiyun Crane M2.
I like this stabilizer because not only can it be used with smartphones, it can also accommodate cameras weighing up to 1.5 pounds. This means that a single gimbal can work with a range of cameras, so I don't have to double up. It's also super smooth, has great battery life, and have been reliable despite my rough handling.
The gimbal features built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connecting to smartphones and cameras, has a 7-hour battery life, easy to use controls, and an OLED display that works well in bright sunlight.
And the kit comes with everything you need -- tripod, cables, even a tough blow-mounded case -- that you need. Just add your camera!
And now you can pick one up and save over $100.
Must read: Will this accessory damage your MacBook?
Interested? Head over to Zhiyun Crane M2 for $161 and use the discount code CRM2DPLS at checkout to save $108.
Zhiyun Crane M2 tech specs:
Battery
- Battery Runtime: 6h
- Battery Capacity: 1100mAh
- Charging Time: 2h
Stabilizer
- Following Deviation in Static State: Max: ±0.04° | Min: ±0.01°
- Following Deviation in Motion State: Max: ±0.3° | Standard: ±0.1° | Min: ±0.05°
- Controllable Tilt Angle: -45°~260°
- Controllable Roll Angle: 70°
- Controllable Pan Angle: -180°~180°
- Valid Payload: Max: 720g | Min: 130g
Packing Specifications
- Product Dimension (W*D*H in a folded state with quick release plate): 267*69*138mm
- Package Size (L*W*H): 270*170*81mm
- Net Weight (tripod not included): 500g
- Gross Weight (including package): 910g
Join Discussion