Save up to $1,200 on new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 phones - here's how
New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 phones are here -- and if you reserve one now on Samsung's website, you'll get up to $1,200 off with an eligible trade-in, plus a free storage upgrade to the 512GB option (worth $240).
Reserving a device on Samsung.com will also give you 25% off the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Watch 7.
Samsung's Unpacked event took place on Wednesday in Paris. Along with the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 phones, the company unveiled the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring smart ring, and more.
Also: How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring, and Buds 3 Pro
Samsung also has a preorder deal with Amazon, where you can get an Amazon gift card of up to $300 with your purchase. You'll also find a deal on Galaxy Watch 6 models, including bundles with the Pixel Buds 2 Pro.
When will this deal expire?
Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to score savings and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.