Say hello to Apple's iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone Xr

The iPhone XS has landed. Here's what we know about Apple's new flagship smartphone.

The iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge super-retina OLED display (, comes in capacities of 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB, and will be offered in space gray, silver, and gold. It is manufactured from surgical grade stainless steel.

The glass is, according to Apple, the most durable glass used on smartphones.

The iPhone XS now has improved water resistance, now raised to IP68.

It's bigger brother, the iPhone XS Max feature a 6.5-inch display, and it too will come with 64GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage, and will be offered in space gray, silver, and gold.

This is the first time that Apple has offered an iPhone with 512GB of storage.

This is a developing story...

RELATED STORIES: