/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Transportation

Schwinn electric bikes are more than $500 off this Prime Day

The Schwinn Mendocino is $580 off, and the Schwinn Kettle Valley is $510 off: These unprecedented, exclusive deals are happening on Amazon Prime Day.
headshot.jpg
Written by Sherin Shibu, Editor on
Schwinn Kettle Valley

If you're looking for an electric bike to cruise into your next summer adventure, look no further: The Schwinn Mendocino and the Schwinn Kettle Valley are more than $500 off this Prime Day. These unprecedented, exclusive deals are happening on Amazon right now, and they expire in a day.

ZDNet Recommends

The last time the Schwinn Kettle Valley went on sale was March 20, and even then, it was only discounted to $1,445. Right now, the usually $1,700 bike costs $1,190. That's a savings of $510! This electric bike was designed for a comfortable commute, with a 375-watt internal battery that lasts up to 45 miles. You can recharge the battery on a standard outlet in your home, and it takes about four hours to recharge fully.

The bike has an 18.5-inch lightweight aluminum frame, and you don't need to push as hard on the pedals: The 250-watt pedal assist function will power you up to 20 mph. There are seven speeds to choose from and a mechanical disc brake system in place. 

Schwinn Kettle Valley

 $1,190 at Amazon

The Kettle Valley supports riders 5'4" to 6'2" tall. Like all Schwinn electric bikes, it can go up to 20 mph and is approved for bike trails in most cities and states.

The Schwinn Mendocino is even more heavily discounted than the Kettle Valley: It has a list price of $1,700, but it's on sale now for $580 off. This model has 26-inch wheels instead of the 27.5-inch wheels on the Kettle Valley, but it still supports riders 5'4" to 6'2" tall. It also offers six speeds instead of the seven on the Kettle Valley and doesn't have the throttle, so you won't be able to go as fast -- but maybe you don't need to. Instead of a 375W battery, you get a 313W battery with this machine. However, if you're looking to cruise around your neighborhood or the beach and you don't need the extra juice, this might be the perfect electric bike.

Schwinn Mendocino

 $1,120 at Amazon

The Mendocino comes in either matte blue or charcoal gray.

Amazon Prime Day 2022

Show Comments

Related

This JBL soundbar is $160 off for Prime Day 2022
1296x729-14

This JBL soundbar is $160 off for Prime Day 2022

Home Entertainment
Click & Grow indoor garden is 53% off for Prime Day 2022
An indoor garden growing plants

Click & Grow indoor garden is 53% off for Prime Day 2022

Yard & Outdoors
Instant Pot's Vortex air fryer is 38% off for Prime Day
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer

Instant Pot's Vortex air fryer is 38% off for Prime Day

Kitchen & Household