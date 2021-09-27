Home security systems compared: SimpliSafe vs. Vivint

When deciding between Vivint vs. SimpliSafe, you are working with two strong companies. They're both leading home security companies that offer comprehensive protection to help keep your family safe. But if you're on a tight budget, SimpliSafe security may be the better option because it offers more affordable plans. On the other hand, Vivint Security may be a better fit if you are interested in fully automating your home. To help you choose which one is the best home security solution for your needs, here's a detailed comparison of these two providers.

SimpliSafe SimpliSafe home security provides comprehensive protection at an affordable price. Pros: Affordable and cost-effective home security option

No contracts, so you can pause or cancel your service at any time

Easy setup doesn't require any special tools

Secret alerts notify you without triggering an alarm Cons: Mixed reviews from customers

Only connects with a few smart home devices

No mobile app access with the Standard plan View now at SimpliSafe

Vivint Security Vivint home security has a line of smart home products that will take your home security to the next level. Pros: Wide range of smart device products, including locks, a thermostat, and garage door openers

Mobile app access provides important alerts and controls even while you're away

Interactive cameras let you see and hear what's going on in your home

Car Guard alerts you to car thieves and tracks a stolen car Cons: Requires professional installation, which costs between $49 and $199

Expensive plans that are nearly double the cost of SimpliSafe

Long contracts for 42 or 60 months View now at Vivint Security

SimpliSafe vs. Vivint



Monitoring options Monitoring price starting at Installation options Simplisafe Professional and self-monitoring $14.99 per month DIY and professional Vivint Security Professional and self-monitoring $29.99 per month Professional

*Data as of 07/22/20

Plans

SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe offers two different types of monitoring -- Standard and Interactive. The Standard plan comes with 24/7 monitoring and dispatch, a built-in cellular connection, and smoke detection. But if you're looking for advanced features like unlimited video recording and smart home integrations, you'll have to upgrade to the Interactive plan. This plan also includes water damage and dangerous temperature detection and monitoring, emergency medical response and dispatch, and advanced family friend and phone alerts.

If you don't have SimpliSafe equipment yet, you'll also need to purchase it. SimpliSafe allows you to create your own security system by mixing and matching equipment like video doorbells, water sensors, motion sensors, and cameras. If you're not sure what equipment you need, you can also purchase one of SimpliSafe's ready-made packages, which start at $229.

Vivint Security

Vivint takes the guesswork out of home security. Instead of choosing your equipment yourself, a security expert will come to your home and tell you exactly what you need. Then, a professional team will install the equipment and make sure everything is in working order, so you can feel confident that your home is secure.

But to get this high level of customer service, you'll pay a premium. You can choose from Smart Security Monitoring, Smart Home Monitoring, and Smart Home Video Monitoring. With Smart Security Monitoring, you get mobile access, medical pendant support, 24/7 monitoring, and detection for carbon monoxide, smoke, and unauthorized entry.

The Smart Home Monitoring plan includes all of that plus smart home integration. Finally, Smart Home Video Monitoring adds on video surveillance so you can stay up to date at all times.

Who is it best for

SimpliSafe

Standard plan: Best for monitoring on a budget

Best for monitoring on a budget Interactive plan: Best for fast response times

Vivint Security

Smart Security plan: Best for 24/7 monitoring

Best for 24/7 monitoring Smart Home plan: Best for smart home integration

Best for smart home integration Smart Home Video plan: Best for video monitoring

Contracts and Pricing

SimpliSafe

One of the main benefits of SimpliSafe is that it doesn't require you to sign a contract. If you're not satisfied with your plan, you'll be able to cancel or pause it at any time.

SimpliSafe offers two main monitoring plans -- Standard and Interactive. The Standard plan is ideal for homeowners on a budget. It costs just $14.99 per month and includes 24/7 monitoring and dispatch plus smoke detection.

If you're looking for coverage that's more comprehensive, the Interactive plan may be better for you. It costs $24.99 per month and includes expedited police dispatch, unlimited camera recording, smart home integration, water damage detection, secret alerts, and more.

Vivint Security

If you purchase your equipment upfront, Vivint won't require you to sign a contract. However, if you finance the cost of your security system, you'll have to sign a contract for 42 or 60 months.

Vivint offers three different monitoring plans -- Smart Security, Smart Home, and Smart Home Video. The Smart Security plan costs $24.99 per month.

The Smart Home plan costs $39.99 per month and offers the same features as the Smart Security plan plus smart home integration. You can also upgrade to the Smart Home Video Plan, which starts at $44.99 per month and includes video surveillance.

Customer service

SimpliSafe

Although SimpliSafe has received some mixed reviews from customers on the BBB website (it has a score of 1.5 out of five stars), it usually gets higher ratings than Vivint. The company has been accredited with the BBB since 2013 and receives an A+ rating. It also gets 4.1 stars from Trustpilot users. Customers typically complain about problems with the products and services.

Vivint Security

Vivint only receives a C rating from the BBB and a little over one star from customers on the website. It also has a lower rating than SimpliSafe on Trustpilot at just 3.8 stars. Negative reviews mentioned problems with customer service and the quality of the cameras. Many customers also have problems involving billing issues.

Ease of installation

SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe security systems don't require any special tools to install. You just need to plug in the base station and place the keypad and sensors around your home using adhesive strips.

SimpliSafe has articles on its website to help you with the installation process. But if you don't want to deal with the hassle of installing the system yourself, SimpliSafe will do it for you for $79.

Once your system is up and running, you can connect it to your smart devices as long as you have the Interactive monitoring plan. SimpliSafe is compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and August Locks.

Vivint Security

Vivint systems are even easier to install because a professional does it for you. For between $49 and $199, they'll set up your security system and sync it to your existing smart home devices. Vivint is compatible with Nest thermostats, Google Home, Amazon Echo, Philips Hue lights, doorbell cameras, and more.

Further Reading

FAQs

Which is better, SimpliSafe or Vivint Security? When comparing Vivint security vs. SimpliSafe security, SimpliSafe is the better choice for homeowners who are on a budget, while Vivint is ideal if you value home automation.

How much do SimpliSafe and Vivint Security cost per month? SimpliSafe plans start at $14.99 per month, and Vivint starts at $29.99. If you finance the cost of your Vivint equipment, your monthly payment will be higher.