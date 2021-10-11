SimpliSafe vs. ADT: Security companies compared

With so many home security companies flooding today's market, choosing the right plan for you can be incredibly daunting. The big players like ADT focus on heightened innovation and efficiency, while the smaller, home-grown companies spotlight exceptional customer service and ease of use. Competitors battle to tote the best pricing, contracts, installation, add-ons, monitoring, and smart home automation to please today's tech-savvy customers.

Among the multitude of options, SimpliSafe and ADT stand out as two highly rated, experienced companies that provide competitive pricing paired with intuitive security systems. Below, we'll discuss the primary differences between the two companies to help you choose which would be best for you.

SimpliSafe vs ADT overview



SimpliSafe ADT Cost of the basic plan $15 / month $36.99 / month 24/7 professional monitoring Yes Yes Terms No contract 36-month contract Theft protection No Refund up to $500 Money-back guarantee 60-day 6-month

Monitoring

There are two types of home security systems to choose from: DIY and professional. With a DIY home security system, you decide whether or not it's necessary to call the police. With professional monitoring, a monitoring center is alerted by the alarm devices in your home and calls the police on your behalf. While DIY is more cost-effective, professional monitoring is often provided 24/7 and incredibly timely, especially if you don't have your phone on you at all times. SimpliSafe and ADT both offer professional monitoring at competitive prices with 24/7 professional monitoring and at least six monitoring locations across the country. SimpliSafe, whose professional monitoring is supplied by C.O.P.S., also provides a DIY monitoring option for those who want it.

Contracts

If you're looking for a reliable home security company that doesn't require a contract, SimpliSafe may be the better option for you. SimpliSafe takes a "no-nonsense" approach to security, so all you need to do is buy the equipment upfront and decide whether you want professional or DIY monitoring. ADT requires at least a 36-month contract, but with that, ADT customers get more than a century's worth of dedicated experience.

Home automation

Today's top home security systems give you the ability to connect your security system to your most loved smart home devices. With ADT Pulse, you can pair your security system with popular devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This tool sends real-time alerts to your smartphone and lets you remotely arm and disarm, lock and unlock, watch live video feeds and more. SimpliSafe recently revamped their entire security equipment offering to be compatible with Nest Thermostat systems, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and even your Apple Watch.

Installation

While SimpliSafe defaults to DIY installation (which is free) for customers who want it, they also offer professional installation upon request. ADT's professional installation ranges from $99 to $199, depending on the package.

So which is right for me?

If you… Then you should go with: Here's why: Want theft protection guarantee ADT ADT guarantees up to $500 toward your insurance deductible if a burglary occurs when your system is armed. Want a no-fuss, simple security system SimpliSafe SimpliSafe's no-contract DIY options cut down on confusion. Want professional installation ADT Although ADT charges between $99 and $199 for installation, you may want to consider a pro if you don't have time to install a system yourself or if you want the chance to ask questions in person. No contracts SimpliSafe There are no monthly contracts or fees with SimpliSafe, making this an ideal provider for DIYers looking for a no-frills experience or for people who move frequently. Remote control over your entire home security system ADT ADT Pulse gives you full control over your home security system from virtually anywhere. Remotely double-check locks, view video monitoring footage, and arm/disarm the alarm.

Points to consider

Price

Everyone has a different budget and preferences when it comes to home security, which is why the best companies offer multiple packages of various prices and sizes. SimpliSafe offers six different packages with add-ons available. Prices range from $196 to $499. They also give you the option to build and customize your own system. ADT offers three packages ranging from $36.99 per month to $52.99 per month. All packages include a free monitoring system and offer installation starting at $99.

DIY vs professional home security

If you're looking for a DIY home security system option, SimpliSafe is the right option for you. Your devices are pre-configured right out of the box, so all you have to do is plug in the base station and place your sensors to get started.

SimpliSafe vs. ADT FAQ

What's the difference between ADT monitoring and SimpliSafe monitoring? SimpliSafe and ADT both offer 24/7 professional monitoring with six monitoring locations across the country, but only SimpliSafe provides a DIY monitoring alternative.

Do both companies offer smart home integration? Yes. Both companies' equipment has the ability to integrate with smart home devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.