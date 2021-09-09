SimpliSafe vs. Ring: Comparing home security systems

If you're interested in protecting your home with a wireless security system, Ring and Simplisafe are two options worth comparing. They're both designed to be easy DIY projects when you'd like to install them on your own without hiring a professional.

This review took several factors into account. We examined each company's features, including the type of monitoring available, Simplisafe and Ring home security reviews from customers, costs, fees and if any time commitments are required to help you decide which home security system works best for you.

SimpliSafe vs. Ring overview



SimpliSafe Ring Cost for the basic plan $15 per month $10 per month Monitoring DIY or Professional DIY or Professional Fees Late fee Insufficient funds fee Terms No contract No contract Standout features 60-day trial 30-day trial

*Data as of 06/15/2020

SimpliSafe

Shutterstock

Best for a customizable system

Simplisafe has been revolutionizing home security since it was founded in 2006. It's best known for its state-of-the-art systems that are easy to install and set up, as well as expanding integration with a wide variety of home automation features.

Pros:

Self-monitored security available

60-day free trial

No contracts

Cons:

Monthly monitoring fee

Limited camera options

High upfront cost

Ring

Ring

Best for a DIY or pro monitoring system

Ring is Amazon's low-cost wireless home security solution. There are no contract commitments or monthly monitoring required to monitor your home on your own. If monitoring is a feature you are interested in, there is a monthly monitoring service available for additional peace of mind.

Pros

Wide selection of cameras

Low-cost

Self-monitoring available

Cons

Limited sensor styles

No-frills with limited features

Monitoring

When comparing SimpliSafe vs. Ring, both provide self-monitoring and professional service. If you choose professional monitoring, Ring's entry-level monitoring plan is less expensive at $10 per month than SimpliSafe's $15 per month.

If you'd prefer to save on the monthly monitoring fee and keep an eye on your home yourself, both systems have security cameras that can send you notifications if triggered. Ring beats SimpliSafe when it comes to cameras, with a wider selection that makes it possible to monitor the interior and exterior of your home easily.

Smart home capabilities

When evaluating Ring and Simplisafe, you'll find that both integrate with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You'd think Ring would have a range of smart home accessories since Amazon owns it, but there are no home automation accessories available at this time.

Simplisafe only provides home automation of door locks to control your doors from the app or control pad.

Compatibility

You can expand the limited Ring system with a variety of compatible devices, such as:

GE and Leviton smart home dimmers, plugs and wall switches

Dome siren

EcoLink tilt sensors

First Alert's smoke and carbon monoxide alarm

As for Simplisafe, the only device compatible with its alarm systems is August Lock to lock and unlock your doors remotely.

Which security system is right for me?

If you… Then you should go with: Here's why: Have Google Home devices Either Both systems are compatible with Google Assistant Have Amazon home devices Ring Amazon owns Ring. Want affordable equipment Ring Ring's packages, equipment and monthly monitoring costs are cheaper than SimpliSafe's. Want professional installation Simplisafe The company provides pro installation from a network of approved installers for $79.

How to compare home security companies

Installation

Most wireless home security systems are designed to be simple to install. But some homeowners may need a more elaborate system or prefer to let a professional handle the setup. When deciding on which system to buy, check and see if professional installation is available the cost, and any alternatives, such as access to phone support.

Compatibility

Buying a home security system is an investment. To get the most out of one, choose a system that's compatible with a variety of companies and devices. You may only need a basic system now but may move into a new home or larger apartment in the future. It would be beneficial to expand its functionality with other accessories, such as environmental sensors, garage door openers or home automation.

Price

There is more to a security system's cost than the upfront package price. Do your research, read the fine print and inquire about additional costs. Some of the most common to look for are late fees, activation charges, mandatory monthly monitoring, the professional monitoring price, and any early cancellation or moving penalties.

The bottom line

If you consider Ring or Simplisafe as your home security solution, both systems are more similar than different. If you're looking for an entry-level home security solution that's no-frills and low cost but can expand in the future to include more home automation equipment, choose Ring. For a more professional equipment package that's more like what you'd expect from a security company, Simplisafe is the better choice.



You can always try out Simplisafe for 60 days for free, which is double Ring's free trial length. If you'd like to outsource your home's monitoring, Ring's monthly monitoring service is less expensive at $10 instead of Simplisafe's $15 per month. You can't go wrong with either -- both provide a quality product at an affordable price.

How do you prevent false alarms? Make sure you install sensors properly. Door and window sensor magnets should be less than two inches apart. And if you have pets in the home, choose pet-friendly sensors or hang your motion sensors higher in the room.

Do I need professional monitoring? Professional monitoring is good to have if you travel often and would like the peace of mind of knowing a qualified professional is watching over your home. If the service detects anything unusual, they could send help quickly.

Can I take my home security system when I move? Wireless home security systems are easy to install -- and just as simple to take down and move. You can take yours with you and, in many cases, transfer the home monitoring service to your new address at no additional charge.

How secure is my security system? Your home security system is only as secure as your habits. It's important you and all household members are consistent about activating the security system each time you leave home. Take alarm triggers and alerts seriously to make sure your home is safe.

Why is system compatibility important? Most home security systems come with a limited amount of equipment. Your needs over time may change. You may move and require more sensors or additional equipment. A system that's compatible with other devices and companies can prolong its usefulness in the future.

How are wireless home security systems powered? Your wireless security system's devices use batteries. The equipment's battery life varies, but most sensors and items' batteries last three to five years. The keypad may have the shortest battery life in your system, but the batteries should last roughly one year.



