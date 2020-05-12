Singapore consumers trust their emotions more than data, technology

Consumers in Singapore will make decisions based on their own experience rather than depend on data and technology, preferring instead to use the latter for more innocuous tasks, such as route navigation and ticket reservation. A majority, particularly amongst Generation Z and Baby Boomers, are cautious about devices, websites, and apps collecting personal data in exchange for convenience and productivity.

These findings indicate consumers in the country do not trust data and technology when it involves decisions that have a significant, long-term impact on their lives, according to a study commissioned by Qlik and conducted by YouGov. The online survey polled 1,052 respondents.

Some 56% were likely to make decisions based on their personal experience, emotion, and intuition, as opposed to tapping technology and data to do so. They also were more likely to trust other people more than technology and data, with 77% turning to humans for advice when choosing who they should and 65% doing likewise for career advice.

Most respondents, however, were more ready to turn to data and technology for less significant decisions. Some 81% would allow technology to pick the fastest route to a destination, while 67% would do so to book movie tickets and 55% to establish a travel itinerary for their next vacation based on their travel history.

Trust appeared to an issue, especially amongst 56% of Baby Boomers and 51% of General Z respondents who were cautious of devices, websites, and apps that collected personal data in exchange for convenience and productivity. Fewer amongst their younger counterparts expressed similar concerns, with 48% of Generation X and 42% of Millennials wary of such devices, websites, and apps.

Concerns about security and privacy might be fuelling such concerns, with 67% of Singapore respondents worried their personal data might be disclosed publicly. Another 61% were concerned they had no control over what data of theirs was collected.

Nonetheless, 45% still believed technology and data helped them solve problems while 44% pointed to the ability to make better decisions. Some 73% said data and technology helped them save time and 63% said it kept them more informed.

Furthermore, in the next five years, 48% said they were willing to let integrated body sensors to measure their vitals and inform doctors of any abnormalities. Another 35% would allow mobile apps to limit or prioritise their spending based on their savings plan, while 30% would let data and technology secure their next job.

Suganthi Shivkumar, Qli's Asean, India, and Korea managing director, said: "The fast-paced integration of data and technology into our lives presents lots of opportunities for apps and services to provide consumers with data-informed insights that make their lives more convenient, exciting, and simply better.

"The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) will further intensify this. But, only when companies start to remove the 'black box approach to AI' and show consumers what data is collected and how it is used to make recommendations, will [consumers] trust data more when making higher-impact decisions," Shivkumar said.

