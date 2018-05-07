Singapore MVNO offers public transit riders free data

Singapore mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), Circles.Life, is offering public transit riders free data of up to 1GB a month.

The new service was the result of a partnership with EZ-Link, which issued contactless payment cards used widely by commuters and as a payment option at more than 30,000 locations, including convenience stores, fast food outlets, and taxis.

Singapore needs mindset change for smart nation success Technology innovation and investment alone will not guarantee a thriving smart nation, which also will need user-friendly public services and a population that is willing to accept the wave of changes. Read More

Circles.Life said it was offering 100MB free data for every 10 rides taken using EZ-Link cards and an additional 1GB a month for Circles.Life customers who linked their mobile number to their EZ-Link account via the latter's app.

The MVNO said customers who signed up for the new service would automatically receive the data top-up each month for six months. They will need to set up an EZ-link account via the app, which is available on both Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store.

Slated to commence end-May 2018, the new offering was part of Circles.Life's efforts to offer "integrated" services through tie-ups with market players across different verticals. Its co-founder Abhishek Gupta said: "As the only fully digital telco in Singapore, we aim to digitise the nation one vertical at a time."

The country's three telcos--M1, StarHub, and Singtel--in 2016 began offering NFC-enabled services that enabled public transit commuters to pay for their fares using their smartphones. This involved the use of NFC SIM cards, which were embedded with the EZ-Link purse that supported Singapore's own standard Contactless e-Purse Application (CePAS).

Mobile users also could use their device to pay for other services that support EZ-Link payments.