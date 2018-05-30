Singtel offers data-free Apple Music streaming

Singtel is letting its customers stream Apple Music on their mobile without having to consume their monthly data allowance.

Touting it as the country's first data-free partnership with the music platform, the Singapore telco said its post-paid mobile subscribers would be able to access the streaming service at S$9.98 per month.

The fee is Apple Music's monthly subscription rate for its individual plan, while its family monthly fee of S$14.98 gives access to up to six people.

New customers as well as those who planned to re-contract with Singtel would be offered a six-month free access to Apple Music, said the telco.

Its CEO for consumer Singapore, Yuen Kuan Moon, said: "Our customers will have the freedom to stream or download music entertainment...without taking a byte off their monthly mobile data allowance."

The telco added that the data-free offer would be available on both Apple and Android devices.

Apple in March said the music streaming service had 38 million subscribers, up 2 million from the month before. Some 8 million were on its three-month free trial.

In comparison, Spotify currently boasts more than 170 million users across 65 markets, of whom 75 million are paying subscribers.