SK Hynix applies EUV to DRAM production

SK Hynix said on Monday it began production of its 10-nm 8GB LPPDR4 mobile DRAM this month, with the South Korean memory giant adding it was applying the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) process in its production of the latest chip.

The latest chip marks the first time that SK Hynix has applied EUV in its DRAM production. Samsung began applying the advanced process in its memory production last year and Micron has said it plans to apply EUV in 2024.

EUV equipment is used in the lithography process during chip production where the circuit patterns are transferred onto the wafer. By using EUV, companies can transfer more precise patterns, allowing chips to be designed smaller and for more of them to be drawn on the wafer.

Besides memory, in logic chips, the process is being widely adopted by Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Samsung for their advanced processor productions.

According to SK Hynix, application of EUV has allowed it to secure 25% more units of DRAM in a single wafer for the latest 10nm LPPDR4 than its predecessor. The company also said its latest DRAM would also likely help alleviate the supply and demand conditions currently seen in global markets.

All of SK Hynix's new DRAM products with the latest 10nm process will be made using EUV going forward, the South Korean company said.

Specs-wise, the new LPDDR4 mobile DRAM runs at 4,266Mbps and consumes 20% less power than its predecessor, SK Hynix said.

The chip will be supplied to smartphone manufacturers in the second half of the year. The company will also begin applying its latest 10nm process to its DDR5 production starting in 2022, it added.

Related Coverage