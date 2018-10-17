SK Telecom opens developer platform for AI speaker

SK Telecom has opened up access for developers to write services for its artificial intelligence (AI) speaker NUGU.

NUGU Developers will allow anybody to design services without the need to know how to code, the telecommunications carrier claimed.

Services will go through a review process to see whether it will overheat devices, or whether the service contains profanities, before it is rolled out to NUGU users.

The telco is hoping its AI platform will wider application beyond the home, and expand into shopping, security, entertainment, health, and education.

SK Telecom said it will also publish an SDK for its AI platform at a later date.

The telco first launched the speaker in 2016, and claims it has secured 6 million active users since then.

It has rolled out the speaker in convenience stores for use by clerks.

Chat giant Kakao, which has its own speaker dubbed the Kakao Mini, also allows for developers to create new services.

Related Coverage

Kakao begins personalised AI speaker beta test

South Korean chat giant Kakao has begun beta testing for its AI speaker's personalised service, where it would recognise the speaker.

SK Telecom launches 4.8Gbps Wi-Fi

SK Telecom has launched Wi-Fi based on the 802.11.ax standard that supports up to 4.8Gbps data transfer rate per access point.

SK Telecom to develop AI tech for genome analysis

South Korean telco SK Telecom will work with local biotechnology firm Macrogen to develop AI tech for genome analysis to help cancer patients get the right chemotherapy treatment.

SK Telecom to install earthquake sensors on national network

SK Telecom will install earthquake sensors on over 8,000 radio station clusters nationwide and send the data to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

South Korea university faces major backlash after opening AI weapons lab (TechRepublic)

After a boycott began with more than 50 researchers, KAIST said it has no intention to build 'killer robots.'

Cyberattacks are becoming more clever than ever, here's what to look for (TechRepublic)

Business faced far more attacks than consumers in Q3 2018, and the attackers are growing in creativity, according to Malwarebytes.