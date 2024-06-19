Sleep Number introduces a smart mattress that starts at $599

Sleep Number

There's no shortage of devices to help you track your sleep these days, including smartwatches, smart rings, and even earbuds. Now, there's a new smart mattress from Sleep Number that promises to do the same thing -- without breaking the bank.

The company announced its new c1 smart mattress with sleep tracking today, and while smart mattresses aren't new territory for Sleep Number, the price point certainly is.

Also: The 5 best air mattresses: Sleep comfortably

A Twin c1 smart mattress costs $599, a Full costs $799, a Queen costs $999, and the King and California King round out the range at $1,499. This pricing is significant not just because it's lower than any other Sleep Number mattress, but also because it approaches the pricing of traditional mattresses.

If you want to be able to adjust the height of the head of the mattress, you'll need to purchase a Flexfit 1 smart base for $2,199. If you want head and foot adjustment, you'll need to upgrade to the Flexfit 2 smart base for $3,299. Upgrading to a split version that allows for a different height on each mattress side means paying an additional $400 (and, it's only available for the King size).

Either of those upgrades throws a serious kink in the "more affordable than ever" argument. Still, if those seem unnecessary, you can get a sleep-tracking mattress for a fairly affordable price.

For comparison, the next level up, the c2 smart bed, costs about $200 more. Similar mattresses from brands like Saatva, Tempur-Pedic, and Eight Sleep are all priced at around $2,000 for a Queen size, putting Sleep Number's newest entry firmly at the low end of the price range.

Also: The best sleep trackers you can buy: Expert tested

Sleep Number labels its latest mattress as "smart" courtesy of personalized sleep insights available through its app. The company leverages AI and sleep science to learn each person's sleep style over time (the app can track multiple sleepers) and deliver health and well-being information to help you get better sleep.

Sleep Number's c1 is available now directly on its website.