We tend to use the word smartwatch to describe the wearable technology that has "smart" features like activity tracking, Bluetooth connectivity, and GPS. This Garmin Instict Solar takes the "smart" in smartwatches to a whole new level. With this watch, you don't need to worry about battery life, as it has a solar charging feature based on variable sun exposure.
I don't think I've ever come across a more rugged smartwatch than the Garmin Instinct Solar. This smartwatch is water-rated to 100m and made to US military standard 810 for thermal, shock, and water resistance. You can take this watch anywhere and everywhere and find your way back home with Garmin's use of multiple navigation technologies.
Review: Rugged GPS sports watch powered by the sun
If the battery life on this Garmin Instinct Solar isn't enough for you, you are also able to adjust features on-the-go to see which features are using the most battery life so you can prioritize the features you love most. Additionally, the physical battery on this watch isn't the only battery it manages. It can also detect the life of your "body" battery to see how your body uses energy by tracking activity, sleep, heart rate, and stress levels.
