SMBs make perfect pitch for business growth

As part of the Business as Usual When Nothing Is Usual program Dell Technologies gave two small Australian businesses the opportunity to pitch their offering to viewers by delivering their Elevator Pitch.

The first company to deliver its pitch presented a novel solution to both reducing Australia's recycling crisis while also helping to entertain young children as they play.

Happy Planet Toys is the first company in Australia to manufacture toys from 100 per cent recycled milk bottles.

According to founder and owner Miranda Davidson, the idea occurred to her when she realised that as a mother of three, she did not want her children's toys contributing to environmental waste.

"Our toys are eco-friendly, Australian, most importantly, kids love to play with them," she said. "And because they are made from recycled milk bottles, we are showing kids how they can reduce plastic waste, and their recycling can become something fun."

The range includes various colourful bath and beach toys and a stacking set, all designed for toddlers.

And in a clever example of circular resource management, Davidson said once children had outgrown the toys, they can be included in curbside recycling.

The second business to deliver its Elevator Pitch was also focused on bringing a smile to people's faces. Sweet Mickie is a company that enables people to order customised cookies and have them delivered all across Australia.

Founder and Chief Cookie Monster Emma Head said she came up with the idea when she was looking for a fun gift to send to a friend.

"I thought other than flowers, what could I send her," she said. "So I took a family cookie recipe and I created quote cookies."

Customers can write their own customised message and then choose their preferred flavour, colour, and decorations. After five years in business, Head said she and her team are now busier than ever.

"We have an awesome team of decorators who will write anything you want on a cookie and ship it Australia-wide," Head said.

And while the company's range had grown significantly, Head said the most popular flavour was still the one she started with - Golden Syrup Gingerbread.

"It has a bit of a following, and they are the kind of cookies you don't want to share," she said.

