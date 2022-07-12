Snag a pair of Apple AirPods for just $89 this Prime Day

It's prime time for Prime Day and if you've been eyeing a pair of AirPods for cheap, look no further. Right now, the second-generation AirPods (with the long stems) can be had for just $89, an all-time low price that beats out its Black Friday sale last year.
Also: If you fancy a higher-end model, the $249 AirPods Pro is also getting Prime Day treatment and is selling for just $169, an $80 discount.
While it's been years since the second-generation AirPods was released, the wireless earbuds remain a popular pick among students, remote workers, and consumers on the go. It comes in an iconic, long-stem form factor that helps to keep the buds lying against your ears while extending the built-in microphones enough for excellent voice quality. Most importantly, the AirPods sport Apple's H1 chip, meaning the low-latency wireless connection pairs to iPhones, iMacs, and other Apple devices with a flick of the charging case.
Speaking of which, you can expect up to 24 hours of battery life when using the AirPods with its charging case and up to five hours standalone. When low, the Lightning cable that you'd use for your iPhone will do the trick.
These AirPods typically hover around the $120 price point, so this Prime Day offer at $89 makes it one of the best affordable picks out there.