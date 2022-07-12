/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Wearables Headphones

Snag a pair of Apple AirPods for just $89 this Prime Day

While supplies last, you can pick up the 2nd generation AirPods for just $89 and the AirPods Pro for $169.
1549928918804.jpg
Written by June Wan, Tech Editor on

It's prime time for Prime Day and if you've been eyeing a pair of AirPods for cheap, look no further. Right now, the second-generation AirPods (with the long stems) can be had for just $89, an all-time low price that beats out its Black Friday sale last year. 

Also: If you fancy a higher-end model, the $249 AirPods Pro is also getting Prime Day treatment and is selling for just $169, an $80 discount. 

Buy the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

 $89 at Amazon

While it's been years since the second-generation AirPods was released, the wireless earbuds remain a popular pick among students, remote workers, and consumers on the go. It comes in an iconic, long-stem form factor that helps to keep the buds lying against your ears while extending the built-in microphones enough for excellent voice quality. Most importantly, the AirPods sport Apple's H1 chip, meaning the low-latency wireless connection pairs to iPhones, iMacs, and other Apple devices with a flick of the charging case. 

Speaking of which, you can expect up to 24 hours of battery life when using the AirPods with its charging case and up to five hours standalone. When low, the Lightning cable that you'd use for your iPhone will do the trick. 

These AirPods typically hover around the $120 price point, so this Prime Day offer at $89 makes it one of the best affordable picks out there. 

Amazon Prime Day 2022

Show Comments

Related

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)
screen-shot-2022-07-06-at-4-32-47-pm.png

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)

Business
American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United
american-airlines-plane-approaches-the-runway2.jpg

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Business
Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling
screen-shot-2022-06-27-at-10-54-07-am.png

Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling

Microsoft