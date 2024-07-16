'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Snag Apple's latest MacBook Air M3 on Prime Day for its lowest price yet
Last month at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple unveiled the latest AI innovations and updates to iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, and the rest of its software ensemble. Right now, during Amazon's Prime Day sale, you can save $200 on Apple's latest MacBook Air M3, which dropped to an all-time low price of $849 at Amazon, thanks to a $50 off coupon on top of a discounted price.
This 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM is already 18% off its retail price, plus a bit more thanks to that handy coupon. This is the first time we've seen this model drop to $849 after it was discounted to $899 following the WWDC in June. We think grabbing a new Mac (especially the newest M3 model) for less than $1,000 is always a good idea.
The MacBook Air lineup is frequently one of ZDNET's top picks. It was our best overall Mac in 2023 and the 2022 ZDNET product of the year.
Review: MacBook Air M3
A few months ago, Apple's best-selling laptop leaped forward with the M3 chip, a boost to AI, and support for two external monitors to entice more pros. ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Hiner went hands-on with the then-new MacBook Air M3 in March 2024 and called it a "worthy successor" to its previous iterations.
"The M3 MacBook Air is a worthy successor, now offered in two sizes, 13-inch and 15-inch. ZDNET has tested both... and has been impressed enough with their three big upgrades that make these new machines an easy buy recommendation for pros and enthusiasts who need more AI power and multiple external monitors," Hiner said in his review.
If you're looking to snag the M3 MacBook Air for school, work, or personal use, there's no better time than right now, when it is available for $250 off. Shop this deal at Amazon while stock and these savings last.
