Sony and Honda just showed off this sleek EV prototype

Sony

Sony announced showed off its new electric car brand and prototype EV called Afeela, part of its Sony Honda Mobility Project.

The tech company said Afeela represents a "new chapter in the history of how people move" through a new prototype that combines Sony's sensing and AI technologies with Honda's safety protocols.

"Afeela represents our concept of an interactive relationship where people feel the sensation of interactive mobility and where mobility can detect and understand people and society by utilizing sensing and AI technologies," Sony Honda Mobility CEO Yasuhide Mizuno said during Wednesday evening's presentation at CES.

The new prototype vehicle was driven onto the stage, boasting a sleek design with a media bar on the front of the car between the headlights. This unique screen feature will show the weather, how far along it has in charging, and other various types of information.

Sony

The vehicle is equipped with 45 cameras (14 exterior cameras) and sensors that, among other things, detect the driver's status and vehicle condition to prevent accidents.

The Sony Mobility Project said it aims for Afeela to develop Level 3 automated drive under limited conditions and to enable Level 2+ driver assistance in even more situations such as urban driving.

Mizuno said that Afeela will start taking orders for the EV prototype in the first half of 2025 and start sales within the same year. The first shipment of Afeela vehicles will go to customers in North America in the spring of 2026.