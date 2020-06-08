Sony WF-1000XM3 deal: Save $52 on Sony's top-notch wireless earbuds

When it comes to wireless headphones, there are a few products that stand out from the crowd, and the Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling earbuds are one. They're normally around $230, which, for some, is just too much. But what if they're on sale?

Also: Best wireless earbuds for business in 2020: AirPods and alternatives

Sony WF-1000XM3 Available in silver or black The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are excellent true wireless headphones. They offer a premium look and feel and sound -- complete with touch controls. And, for a limited time, you can save $50 on them. They're currently reduced from $229 to $178 on Amazon. $178 at Amazon

Our only gripe? That horrendous name. But, we can forgive it, considering the earbuds' numerous perks: A rock-steady wireless connection, effective active noise cancellation, a decent battery life, USB-C charging, and a quick-charge feature.

Plus, like the AirPods, Beats PowerBeats Pro, Jabra Elite 65t, and some other true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM3 have a sensor that detects when the bud is in your ear and when it's not. When you pull the bud out of your ear, your music will pause. Put it back in and your music resumes. You can use just one earbud to listen to audio or make calls if you want.

Our sister site, CNET, has for the last two years called the WF-1000XM3 earbuds one of the best true wireless headphones you can buy. It even said in its review that they'd be a steal if priced under $200. So, at $178 on sale, they're a definite bargain.