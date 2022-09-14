'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're commuting on a train or even just traveling on an airplane, the background noise can be distracting and frustrating when you just want to listen to your music. The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones can run as high as $399 – but if you're open to a certified refurbished pair, you can save 36% on a pair and get them for only $253.
Released only a few months ago, the Sony Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones use two processors and eight microphones to not only arguably the best noise cancelation on the market, but also exceptional call quality. The noise cancelation is also in part to the Auto NC Optimizer that uses your wearing conditions to optimize your audio for your needs. Whether you need them to cancel out those screechy subway trips to just focusing while you work from home, you can enjoy a distraction-free experience.
Sony also developed a new 30mm driver that allows you to have extreme and hi-resolution audio support that helps you listen to your music in the best quality possible. It also uses a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) to enhance noise cancelation when used in low frequency ranges, but still stays light on your ears.
The headphones are also compatible with Alexa and Google, so no matter what system you are integrated with, you can listen and talk for up to 30 hours on a single charge. Forget to charge them? No worries - three minutes' charging will give you three hours playback.
These certified refurbished pairs are discounted by $146 to only $253, and for that price, we can't imagine they'll last very long. Add it to your cart today and get the deal before they sell out. You can also check out our picks for best noise canceling headphones – the best overall pick being the Sony WH-1000XM5 pair.