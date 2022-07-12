Get $120 off Sony's popular WH-1000XM4 headphones for Prime Day

We're not even halfway through Amazon's Prime Day fiesta but this latest offer on the Sony WH-1000XM4 may be the headphone deal to beat. Taking its place on our best noise-canceling headphones list, the XM4 headphones are highly-regarded by audio experts and are currently on sale for just $228. That's a $120 discount from its typical $348 sticker tag and sets the record for the lowest price in XM4 history.
Also: Bose also has a high-end, noise-canceling headphone of its own on sale during Prime Day. The Bose NC700 is currently on sale for $269 ($110 off).
Let me set things straight: the Sony WH-1000XM4 is not the latest model from the company, but it's argued by many to be the better of the two -- discounts aside. That's because the 2020 headphones already deliver strong audio performance with an immersive active noise-cancellation. Whether you're an average consumer or consider yourself an audiophile, the XM4's sound stage is one that can be equally appreciated.
Compared to the flat-laying design of the XM5, the two earcups can fold inward and fit snuggly in a more portable carrying case. If you travel often, the added portability is a treat. The XM4 has an estimated battery rating of 30 hours with ANC on and 38 hours without. A quick 10-minute top-up lends itself to up to five hours of playback.
Many would say that the Sony WH-1000XM4 is worth buying at its regular price of $349, including ZDNet review Matthew Miller. At $120 less, the premium headphones are an even greater bargain.