Sony's top-selling A7 III camera is 25% off for Prime Day

My Sony A7 III has been perched on my teleprompter for years and has never let me down. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

I've been doing video content for a long time. From technical how-tos to artistic endeavors, and everything in between, I've filmed it. Much of the time, I'm working alone. This means I need the right equipment that empowers me to make the most of my time without too much frustration.

I tried a number of different cameras, from GoPros to Canons and even Sony camcorders. In the end, the camera that won out (making my job so much easier) was the Sony A7 III and it has yet to let me down. Although this particular camera is a bit long in the tooth, it's still a hard piece of tech to beat. It films above its weight and has all the features you'll need for vlogging and other types of video content.

Fortunately, for you, Sony has added that camera to Prime Day. For the next two days, the Sony A7 III is selling for just $1,498, which is a whopping 25% off. If you're serious about your video content (and don't want to spend upwards of 10 grand), this camera will serve you for a long time.

Do understand, however, that price is the body alone, which means you're also going to have to shell out the money for a good lens. And you'll want to get a lens that supports autofocus (especially if you do your content alone) because the Sony A7 III autofocus is stellar (and fast).

The specs

Before I get deeper into my opinion about this camera, let's talk specs.

24.2MP BSI full-frame Image Sensor with 1.8x readout speed

15-stop dynamic range

14-bit uncompressed RAW, ISO 50 to 204,800

Compatible with Sony E mount lenses

Bluetooth support to connect with smartphones

Up to 10fps silent or mechanical shutter with AE/AF tracking

Battery life (Still Images): Approximately 610 shots (Viewfinder) / approximately 710 shots (LCD monitor), battery life (Movie, continuous recording): Approx. 200 min (Viewfinder) / Approx. 210 min (LCD monitor)

693 phase detection (425 contrast AF points with 93% image coverage)

Focus sensor: Exmor R CMOS sensor

Includes slots for 2 SD cards

5-axis image stabilization

4K support

What's in the box

Rechargeable battery (NP FZ100)

AC adapter (AC UUD12)

Shoulder strap

Body cap

Accessory shoe cap

Eyepiece cup

Micro USB cable

What I love about this camera

Ultimately, it boils down to two things that have absolutely sold me on this camera:

Video quality

Autofocus

I would recommend getting a metal cage to protect your investment and allow you to attach things like lights, grips, and mics. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

First off, the video quality of the A7 III is stunning. And with plenty of possible settings, you can film in beautiful 4K with ease. And although the Sony menu system does take some getting used to, once you've dialed in the look you want, the hard part is done and you can start filming content with confidence.

But with all the bells and whistles, you'll probably wind up not using most of the features found in this camera. This is especially so if you're using it to film online video content. Once you've configured the camera to achieve the look you want, it's a set-it-and-forget-it affair, and the Sony A7 III will constantly deliver outstanding videos with a very professional look.

One thing to keep in mind, however, is that the low-light capability of the A7 III isn't the best, so you'll want to have plenty of lighting.

As far as the auto-focus, Sony has nailed this feature and it really shines with the A7 III. Once I hit record and take my spot, the camera immediately focuses on me and stays locked on with outstanding facial recognition. I can even set a fairly narrow field of focus and count on the A7 III to keep me in focus (with objects behind me in a beautiful, soft blur).

The one caveat to the A7 III

The only complaint I've ever had with the Sony A7 III is the onboard mic. It's not good. In fact, don't even bother trying to film with the built-in microphone. Instead, by a suitable external mic, plug it in, and be done with it. Other than that, I can find no fault with this camera.

At $1,498, I wouldn't hesitate to buy this camera again. I've been using mine for a few years now and every client I film for is impressed with the results. If you're looking to up your video content game, the Sony A7 III might be what you need. Just remember to get a solid lens and plenty of lighting, and you're good to go.