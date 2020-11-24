Splunk to acquire cloud network observability provider Flowmill

Splunk said Tuesday that it has signed a deal to acquire Flowmill, a Palo Alto-based provider of cloud network observability technology. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Flowmill's platform lets customers ingest, analyze and act on cloud network and infrastructure data to resolve network-related issues, optimize performance and reduce costs.

With Flowmill, Splunk is aiming to extend its existing cloud monitoring capabilities and bolster its recently launched Observability Suite, which offers a combination of monitoring, investigation, and troubleshooting services for IT and DevOps teams.

"Observability technology is rapidly increasing in both sophistication and ability to help organizations revolutionize how they monitor their infrastructure and applications," said Splunk CTO Tim Tully. "Flowmill's innovative NPM solution provides real-time observability into network behavior and performance of distributed cloud applications, leveraging extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) technologies. We're excited to bring Flowmill's visionary NPM technology into our Observability Suite as Splunk continues to deliver best-in-class observability capabilities to our customers."

Splunk's focus on the observability space has grown considerably since its $1.5 billion purchase of cloud monitoring company SignalFX in 2019. Splunk also recently acquired Plumbr and Rigor, and says the technology it gained from those two deals will be complementary to Flowmill.

The Flowmill acquisition is expected to close during Splunk's fiscal fourth quarter, the company said.