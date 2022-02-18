Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Small size but mighty sound

Tribit

I looked at the Stormbox Micro in 2021 and loved its sound -- packing quite a punch from its small form factor. Now the Stormbox Micro 2 from Tribit has managed to cram even more into its small case.

The speaker is essentially the same size and weight as the StormBox Micro at 99.8 x 99.8 x 42.9mm in size weighing 312g.

However, the StormBox Micro 2 has addressed the mediocre battery life and distortion issues of its predecessor and delivers a 10W output from its small form factor. This upgraded speaker now has an extended battery life that will deliver up to 12 hours of playtime at mid-volume from its 4,700mAh battery.

It charges using a USB Type-C connection which usefully will charge other devices too -- so it acts like a portable power bank to charge your other devices.

The StormBox Micro 2 has a silicone strip that fixes securely onto your belt for sounds on the go. If you do not trust the silicone strip, its catch also allows you to attach a lanyard to the clip housing -- although a lanyard is not included in the box.

To turn the speaker on, the power button is on the side of the speaker. It is not the large 'O' button on the top of the speaker's face which seems like the intuitive way to power the speaker on.

The Bluetooth soft press button sits at the other side of the belt strap. Once the speaker is switched on, pairing is quick and easy to both PCs and mobile devices.

Also: Best Bluetooth speakers: Here comes the boom

You can connect the StormBox Micro 2 to two devices such as your PC and your mobile device. To switch between the two devices pause playing on one device and start playing from the other paired device. You can also connect two StormBox Micro 2 speakers to one device to enable what Tribit calls 'Party Mode' Connect the first speaker to the device then long-press the Bluetooth button of the secondary speaker to enter pairing mode.

Once in party mode, you can enable stereo mode which will nominate one speaker as the left speaker and the other as the right speaker. To convert between party mode and stereo mode, short press the Bluetooth button on either speaker.

The StormBox Micro 2 is loud. Its operating frequency is from 70Hz to 20KHz. A 70Hz frequency will broadcast low bass rumbles and 20KHz will play very high sounds. There is no distortion at either end of the spectrum which gives a really pleasant audio experience with no distortion at either end of the spectrum.

Its small size certainly belies its output and delivers a really clear sound with booming bass. It is certainly a match for speakers twice its size.

For $41.99 the Tribit StormBox Micro 2 will deliver a great experience and is more than a match for more expensive speakers.

Tribit also currently has a bundle sale where you can get the StormBox Micro 2 and a set of Movebuds H1 for under $100 -- a bargain for sure.