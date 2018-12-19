ST Telemedia to build first Thailand data centre with joint venture partner

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) has announced plans to build its first facility in Thailand through a joint venture with local industrial platform provider, TICON Industrial Connection.

Sitting on a site that spans 75,000 square metres, the data centre will be located in central Bangkok and be majority owned by the Thai company, while STT GDC will hold a 49 percent share, according to a joint statement released Wednesday. Construction is slated to begin in mid-2019 and to complete by 2020.

Singapore touts open platforms in smart nation drive, acknowledges need to do better in security New pilots including a drowning detection system are in the works, as the government continues to push its smart nation goal alongside an open, API-driven framework. But it stresses the importance of security in rolling out new services and acknowledges the country needs to do better, particularly, following the SingHealth data breach. Read More

The site also marked STT GDC's entry into the Thai data centre market, a move it said would boost the Singapore company's global network footprint.

In addition, the new facility would support the local government's National Digital Economy Masterplan and Thailand 4.0 initiative to transform the country into a digital economy. Such efforts would lead to the digital economy contributing up to 25 percent of Thailand's GDP by 2027, according to projections from the Thailand Board of Investment.

New data centres also would be needed to support the region's increasing spend on public cloud services, the two partners said. Pointing to figures from IDC, they noted that Asia-Pacific, excluding Japan, was expected to see its public cloud expenditure climb at a compound annual growth rate of 32.58 percent from 2016 to 2021. This increase would be fuelled by digital transformation efforts, which in turn would drive demand for digital infrastructure and data centre capacity in the region, including Thailand.

TICON's executives said the company's partnership with STT GDC would help widen its portfolio to include digital and technology services, after 28 years of developing industrial properties.

The Thai organisation's executive committee chairman Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi said: "We believe in the market potential of expanding our focus into developing Thailand's digital economy and transforming urban living with smart cities. Developing digital infrastructure in the form of state-of-the-art data centres is one of the key investment areas we are embarking on in this new economy."

STT GDC last week said it was building its seventh and largest data centre in Singapore, as it looked to meet growing demand for cloud computing services in the region. With construction slated to begin early-2019, the five-storey facility would have a gloss floor area of more than 27,000 square metres and was expected to completed by mid-2020.

Related Coverage

Microsoft adds Southeast Asia to Azure Availability Zones

The software vendor's cloud customers in Southeast Asia now can tap its Azure Availability Zones in Singapore, giving them access to a region with at least three separate physical data locations.

AMD partners Singapore university to launch AI lab

Chipmaker teams up with Nanyang Technological University to set up a S$4.8 million (US$3.5 million) lab aimed at building up local skillsets in data science and artificial intelligence.

ST Telemedia to build another Singapore data centre amidst growing cloud demand

Its seventh such facility in Singapore, the data centre will be STT Telemedia Global Data Centres' largest in the country, spanning 27,000 square metres and touting a load capacity of more than 30 megawatt.

Singapore banks offered $21M in funds to boost cybersecurity capabilities

Monetary Authority of Singapore is dishing out S$30 million (US$21.88 million) in a new grant to help local financial institutions boost their cybersecurity operations and skillsets, funding up to half of such expenses.

Singapore State Courts' digital files accessed illegally due to system loophole

A loophole in its criminal case filing system has resulted in 223 State Courts electronic documents to be accessed without authorisation, enabling accused persons to view court documents in other case files.