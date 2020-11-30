Staples Cyber Monday deals: Echo Show 5, HP laptop, and more

Unlike some other retailers, Staples is turning over more of its deals from Black Friday to Cyber Monday as those items on sale this weekend have gone out of stock. Nonetheless, the office superstore chain has plenty more discounts in store, as you can see from the deals below.
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15IIL 81WE laptop for $399.99
$130 off
Not as cheap as the IdeaPad 3 Staples had as a Black Friday deal, this one is definitely more powerful, swapping the Intel Pentium processor for a Core i3-1005G1 CPU and doubling the RAM from 4GB to 8 gigs. You also get a 256GB solid-state drive and a full HD 15.6-inch display for $400.View Now at Staples
HP 17-by3067st laptop for $599.99
$150 off
As with the IdeaPad 3 mentioned above, this HP deal is a slightly different model than one offered on Black Friday. It's still centered around a massive 17.3-inch screen, but emphasizes a more powerful processor (Core i7-1065G7 instead of a Core i5) at the expense of storage (256GB SSD rather than the 1TB hard drive and 128GB SSD).View Now at Staples
Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 desktop for $449.99
$100 off
Staples has taken an additional $20 off the Black Friday price for this midrange desktop tower. It's equipped with a six-core Intel Core i5-10400 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive, and even a built-in DVD drive for those who still use optical discs.View Now at Staples
Amazon Echo Show 5 for $44.99
$45 off
Here's a good deal if you want an Alexa-capable device that's compact but still includes a screen. The 5.5-inch display allows you to make video calls and monitor compatible smart home devices, but the Show 5 also includes a physical shutter to cover the camera for when you need more privacy. If you want a bigger screen, the Echo Show 8 is also nearly half off at $65, which is $64 off the regular price.View Now at Staples
More Cyber Monday 2020 deals
Here are some other sales Staples is offering:
- Acer Aspire 5 A515-44-R4M5 laptop for $529.99 ($270 off)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 14IMB05 desktop for $629.99 ($200 off)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 laptop for $629.99 ($270 off)
- ASUS VivoBook 15 X512DA laptop for $519.99 ($180 off)
- HP Slim S01-pF1016 desktop for $379.99 ($100 off)
- HP Pavilion TP01-1026 desktop for $459.99 ($90 off)
