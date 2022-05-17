Why you can trust ZDNet
Start coding with 15 courses on programming for $45

This bundle has over 200 hours of training from JavaScript to Python to help beginning coders get started.

If you're trying to future-proof your career, there are few better ways to do it than adding a little coding proficiency to your resume. And whatever your level of experience, it's never too late to learn. E-learning courses are an excellent resource for self-starters to get up to speed at their own pace, and there are few packages more comprehensive than the 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle.

As the name implies, all these courses are entirely up to date. This is a learning package that brings together developers, software engineers and data analysts from various fields to teach the latest languages and software platforms. One of these instructors is Lawrence Decamora, an Oracle Certified Java Programmer and former Java Trainer at Sun Microsystems who holds a 4.9 out of 5 instructor rating from previous students.

Being a programmer means more than just tapping out code for apps or websites, and this bundle won't just teach you the languages you need to learn. It can help you get certified in them as well. You can take your pick of courses on Python, JavaScript, C++, SQL, HTML5, Ruby on Rails and more. Many of the beginner's classes let you learn by doing, and you'll come away from the Python bootcamp in particular with your own completed website, database and geocoding app, to name just a few.

The 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle

$44.99 at ZDNet Academy

Once you're confident in your newfound coding abilities, you can zero in on a career with courses that apply those skills to specific job markets. For example, there are several classes on web and app development, while others focus on NFTs and decentralized app development for the burgeoning Web3. Along the way, you can train to get certifications in AWS and other popular platforms.

All 15 courses in the 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle are now available for $44.99 or $3 per course.

