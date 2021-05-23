Start training to become a certified AWS DevOps engineer for $40

Amazon continues to expand its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division, so its demand for qualified personnel should continue well into the future. If you'd like to become one of them, training at your own pace with The 2021 Complete AWS DevOps Engineer Certification Bundle can make that a reality, taking you all the way through certification exams even if you are a complete novice with no prior knowledge or experience.

There are actually two courses to choose from if you are starting from scratch. "Docker for the Absolute Beginner: Hands-On" will start you off with coding exercises. It's a big favorite of former students, who rated it 4.6 out of 5 stars. But "Mastering Cloud Automation Using Azure PowerShell & DevOps" is also a quick way to master Azure and cloud computing concepts.

Since there will always be a need for cybersecurity experts, the "Cloud Security with Microsoft Azure for Beginners" would be a good way to begin acquiring the necessary skills. Then you can either dive deeper into Azure with "Microsoft Azure Storage: The Complete Guide" or continue with Docker in the "Scaling Docker for AWS" course, which covers Ruby on Rails operations within AWS.

Two more courses will increase your expertise in AWS: "AWS Lambda & The Serverless Framework: Hands-On Learning" and "DevOps: CI/CD Using AWS CodePipeline & Elastic Beanstalk". Then you will be ready to move on to the courses that will prep you for certification exams.

"AWS Solutions Architect Associate (SAA-C02): The Total Course" will teach you all you need to know for the AWS Solutions Architect Certification Exam. If you're interested in virtual private cloud networks, the "Amazon VPC Mastery for AWS Certifications" course was given an impressive 4.8 stars out of 5 from students who took it.

The "TOTAL: AWS Certified Database Specialty Exam Prep (DBS-C01)" and "The Ultimate Kubernetes Bootcamp by School of DevOps", which prepares you for the CKA exam, round out the courses in this bundle.

If you are ready to train for a career that will span the future of tech, you should grab The 2021 Complete AWS DevOps Engineer Certification Bundle while it's on sale for just $39.99.

