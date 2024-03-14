Get a 4K dual-camera drone for $70

Save nearly 50% on this obstacle-avoiding camera drone through March 17th. StackSocial

Drone technology has taken off over the last decade or so. If you're one of the many of us who have an interest in taking to the skies and recording high-resolution videos of those adventures but you're yet to get a drone because you don't feel comfortable flying one without experience, you're not alone and there's a deal designed just for you.

Great for kids and adults, this 4K Dual-Camera Drone is designed for beginners with intelligent obstacle avoidance technology, and it's on sale through March 17th for just $70 (reg. $119).

The camera's three-way obstacle avoidance feature is based on a piece of the drone that perceives how far away obstacles are and sets boundaries for avoiding them ahead of a potential collision. The drone is also made to be beginner-friendly with its gesture control functions that allow users to take a photo or video with a simple palm gesture or fist clench while flying.

When it comes to photography and style, this drone stands out as well. Its HD 4K 90° front camera captures stunning, high-resolution images of vast landscapes, vistas, sunsets, and whatever else you discover. To give users another vantage point, the drone also features a 120° wide-angle bottom camera. To help you keep track of it and to light up the skies with some style, the drone is outfitted with LED superlights that change as they pass through different environments.

Become the drone operator you've dreamt of becoming with this fantastic starter model that can travel as high as 328 feet.

This 4K Dual-Camera Drone for beginners with intelligent obstacle avoidance is on sale for just $70 (reg. $119) until March 17th at 11:59pm Pacific.