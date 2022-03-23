Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Steam now officially available for select Chromebooks

Valve's digital game megastore is now available for a small number of high-end Chromebook models for users willing to do a little technical wrangling.

After a bit of a false start last week, Steam is finally, officially available for a select few Chromebook models.

The Valve-owned digital storefront can now be accessed by the following models:

The relatively small number of compatible machines listed in this initial launch is due to the stringent requirements Google is applying to certify a Chromebook for use with Steam. Those hardware criteria state systems must include Intel XE graphics, an 11th generation Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU, and at least 8GB of memory. 

Also: Leaked Chromebooks with RGB keyboards show HP, Lenovo are serious about gaming

These rather lofty (for a Chromebook) required stats put the vast majority of Chromebook models ever released out of the running. 

Making matters even more confusing is the fact that Google noted in its Chromium blog post about the new release that games designed to run on 6GB of RAM may actually struggle on systems with 8GB of RAM due to a known issue. Similarly, models with built-in display resolutions greater than 1080p may encounter "performance and scaling issues." 

The company noted that it is "actively investigating ways to improve these issues," and also promised to update and expand the list of supported models once new hardware configurations receive approval. 

Also: Best Chromebook 2022: Top Chrome OS laptops

ZDNet Recommends

The best Chromebooks in 2022

The best Chromebooks in 2022

These Chromebook laptops feature low prices and long battery lives.

Read More

Between the aforementioned performance bugs, a lengthy list of known issues within Google's blog post, and the fact that installing Steam at all currently requires users to first install a Dev Channel version of Chrome OS, it's very obvious that Steam on Chromebooks remains in a beta, if not alpha, state. 

That said, bringing one of the largest, most popular digital game storefronts on the planet to Chromebooks would certainly benefit both Google and Valve, if they can get it working well enough for enough user adoption to have a real impact on their respective sales charts. 

If you have one of the few supported models and are feeling adventurous, details about how to get started installing Steam on your system are available at the blog post linked above. However, be aware that the process is a fairly technical one, and may not be advisable for users that rely on their Chromebooks for optimal stability when used for other applications. 

Laptops

Google | Gaming
Show Comments

Related