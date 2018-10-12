Stop wasting energy and use it to grow your business with this free ebook

Sometimes the best deals aren't on the latest gadget or cash-back service, but instead something that'll truly improve your life -- and maybe even your business.

Enter: Matt Malouf's The Stop Doing List. It's a free ebook you can grab from here.

The Kindle edition of this self-help book from publisher Wiley normally costs $12. It has 208 pages and will supposedly show you how to "stop wasting energy on tasks that don't move you closer to your goals." It's meant to help you "focus on the things that do" help you achieve goals.

Here's the book's blurb:

The Stop Doing List gets you off the treadmill of unproductive, frenetic activity, and sets you on the path toward growth. You'll identify your own Stop Doing list, and learn a systematic and practical way to eliminate, automate or delegate these tasks so they never end up on your To Do list again. You'll discover your personal path to business success, develop a winning mindset and forever change the way you run your company- - and along the way, you'll gain the freedom, energy and time you need to take back your life.



This sounds like a neat, quick read for executives or business owners who always complain about never having enough time in a day. Plus, it's absolutely free (for a limited time). If you hope to make lasting changes to the way you think about your business, give it a try.

Why not, right?

