AWS & CompTIA ebooks for $20: Study for IT interviews, certification exams

Whether you're looking to break into the lucrative tech industry or want to advance in the IT career you already have more quickly, you should know that experience will not always be enough to achieve your goals. There are a couple of other important factors that job seekers don't always consider. One is that you have to know how to make a good impression in a tech job interview, and the other is that impressive certifications on your resume carry a lot of weight.
Both of those may be a lot easier than you might imagine. The proper training can help you prepare for tech job interviews and certification exams. You can find training for both in the 2022 CompTIA and AWS Practice Exam E-Book Bundle, which is on sale for $19.99 for a limited time.
The bundle contains 14 e-books that walk you through everything from the basics to more advanced topics in hardware, cybersecurity, networking, and cloud computing. They are guaranteed to be up-to-date to help you pass AWS, Google, Microsoft, Cisco, and CompTIA certification exams. The content is full of practice exams, theory, and questions, so you will find it helpful whether you are just starting an IT career or want to boost your skills. And the quizzes were designed to prepare you for job interviews, as well as exams.
The books include training to help you gain highly-respected certifications from CompTIA, including A+, Network +, Security+, CySA+, PenTest+, and Data+. Or you could train to become a certified AWS Cloud Practitioner, Solutions Architect, Developer, or SysOps Administrator. There are also books for Cisco CCNA, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud certifications.
The books are provided by ExamsDigest, which offers online quiz-based training for some of the most in-demand IT certifications, such as CompTIA, Amazon, Google, and Cisco. You get lifetime access to all the books, which you can view on your desktop, laptop, and mobile devices. It's easy to see why Exams Digest has a perfect five-star rating on Trustpilot.
If you're ready to make a career change or move up the promotion ladder, you can purchase the 2022 CompTIA and AWS Practice Exam E-Book Bundle today for just $19.99 or 85% off.