Superhero offers instant payment, turning web addresses into P2P wallets

Creators often complain about the fact that they can't earn any money for the valuable content that they have freely posted on sites like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Now, a new non-profit social impact project powered by aeternity blockchain has been launched so that people can get paid for their contributions.

Superhero

Vaduz, Liechtenstein-based Aeternity has launched the Superhero Project. Superhero is an electronic wallet that allows its users to send and receive P2P tips to people who post good content anywhere on the web. There is no cost to join, and Superhero earns no commission on tips.

The peer-to-peer decentralized social monetization tool lets creators monetize content or fund causes without transaction fees or third-party data sharing.

Anyone can share content and receive tips, patronage, sponsoring, and other financial transactions through the Superhero platform. Anyone can receive or send support to any web address with just a few clicks

You can install the Superhero wallet as a browser extension (on Chrome, Brave, Opera, and Firefox browsers), and receive or send tips to most URL addresses you would like to support.

To get started, you can buy a €5, €10, or €15 euro voucher of AE using PayPal or Bitpay, or make a JellySwap (peer-to-peer trades across different blockchains) to exchange your BTC, ETH, DAi, USDC, or WBTC to AE digital currency.

There is also a purely web-based if you prefer (developers are invited to contribute to the code on Github). The Superhero wallet is also available in the Google Play and App Store.

Users can add their wallet address to their public-facing website, Facebook, or Twitter profiles and collect funds.

Each user manages the private keys to their own wallet by logging on using their seed phrase -- a phrase of 12 words -- and can withdraw tips through any exchange that supports AE tokens.

Users are not charged for accessing and hosting any content on the Superhero project. Currently, a fee less then 1% from each transaction is distributed to a miner (someone across the blockchain who mined the cryptocurrency).

However, there is no other fee, no wait-time for transfers, no one collecting or selling user data, and no third-party control or IP ownership.

You can bid and pay for your own logical 'chain' name instead of posting a long string of characters such as 'ak_zpgTcLEeNQXz6o9mNLhs55HRCRe7SxECk1aNZWzhnYcRFnrqd' which takes up a lot of characters on your Twitter profile.

The aeternity blockchain is a public, open-source protocol that enables decentralized applications and off-chain (privately accessible) scalability. Formed in 2016, its core components are written in the functional programming language Erlang. Unlike other blockchain platforms, the aeternity protocol itself incorporates off-chain scaling solution channels, an on-chain governance mechanism, and a naming system.

It also has SDKs in Javascript, GO, Phyton, Java, as well as middleware and a development suite that streamlines smart contract development.

Yanislav Mahalov, founder of aeternity, said:

"Content monetization has historically been a tug-of-war between third party advertisers, data thieves, host platforms and lastly the creators themselves. Superhero is putting the control back in the hands of the people, making it easier than ever to support creators from every industry. Furthermore, via time-stamping each tip, URL and website on aeternity blockchain we created the potential to integrate the full public web into aeternity blockchain via its oracles and a reputation network of authenticated users and transactions."

Paying creators for content is not a new concept. Back in 2014 social network Tsu launched and financially rewarded its ad revenue with content creators. The platform closed in September 2016 but has plans to return in 2020.

Other social networks do pay you to post content including blockchain-based Steemit, amongst others. Blockchain-based Twitter alternative Twetch allows you to tip commenters and forces trolls to pay.

However, Superhero is certainly a tool for generous people who want to contribute to good causes and tip people for their content online. If you are interested in donating your blockchain earnings, then Superhero is certainly worth a look.

Disclaimer: I have never bought or sold any types of Bitcoin, nor processed any blockchain transactions.

Previous and related coverage

On May 11, the amount earned to process a Bitcoin (BTC) transaction on the blockchain halved. And that could be a big problem for the miners that process the transactions.

Stop your social media account being trolled and make your tormentors pay for their actions against you with this new feature from Twetch.

Sustainability and traceability of product are key to the seafood sector. Now, seafood products and their history can be stored on the immutable blockchain.

Blockstack's proof-of-transfer (PoX) uses the proof-of-work cryptocurrency of an established blockchain to secure a new blockchain, allowing network participants to earn a reward in a base cryptocurrency by actively participating in the consensus algorithm.

On Feb. 4, 2020, it will be a big day for many Bitcoin SV investors. But there are many who believe that one version of Bitcoin is a sham.