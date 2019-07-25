T-Mobile adds 1.8 million net customers in second quarter

T-Mobile is maintaining its customer momentum as it awaits approval of its $26.5 billion merger with Sprint. The carrier added 1.8 million net additions in the second quarter, along with 1.1 million postpaid.

As for the rest of the numbers, T-Mobile said Q2 earnings were $939 million, or $1.09 a share, on revenue of $11 billion, up 4% from a year ago. Wall Street was looking for second quarter earnings of 97 cents a share on revenue of $11.13 billion.

T-Mobile's postpaid churn also came in at 0.78 percent, a new record low for the company.

By the numbers:

The company ended the quarter with 83.1 million customers.

T-Mobile added 398,000 branded postpaid phone net additions.

Branded prepaid additions were 131,000.

Service revenue in the second quarter was $8.4 billion, up 6%.

T-Mobile said it covers 156 million people with 4G LTE on 600 MHz.

For 2019, T-Mobile said it plans to add 3.5 million to 4 million branded postpaid net customers. Adjusted EBITDA will be between $12.9 billion and $13.3 billion, up from the company's previous range.

"We continue to build out our nationwide 5G network with an aggressive deployment of 600 MHz on 5G equipment and increase our spectrum portfolio through an incredibly successful FCC auction - investing $842 million which more than quadruples our mmWave holdings," said T-Mobile CEO John Legere.