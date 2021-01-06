T-Mobile adds 5.6 million net customers in 2020

T-Mobile said it added 5.6 million net subscribers for 2020 and delivered strong additions in the fourth quarter of 1.7 million. The wireless carrier announced its preliminary fourth quarter results and noted that it ended the fiscal year with a total customer count of 102.1 million.

Overall, T-Mobile's business is strong going into the new year. Among the key points:

The company reported 1.6 million postpaid net additions in the fourth quarter with a churn of 1.03 percent.



For the year, T-Mobile added 5.6 million net additions with 5.5 million postpaid.

Postpaid phone net customer additions were 824,000 in Q4 2020 and 2.2 million for the full-year 2020.



Postpaid phone churn was 0.90% for the full-year 2020.

The carrier also used its preliminary customer results announcement to tout new 5G milestones. T-Mobile said its extended range 5G covers 280 million and that its "Ultra Capacity 5G", which is enabled by mid-band (2.5 GHz) and millimeter wave spectrum, now covers 106 million people.

"Our focus on bringing unmatched value and experience to customers while building and delivering the nation's best 5G network paid off with record-breaking results in 2020 – and we continue to be the growth leader in wireless," said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. "Our 5G leadership position is getting stronger every day. We continue to demonstrate that we are way ahead of the competition on 5G and poised to become the country's overall network leader. The network performance we're delivering right here, right now, is setting the stage for what's next."

RELATED: